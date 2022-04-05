 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
‘Tis the season—for egg hunts
‘Tis the season—for egg hunts

With Easter less than two weeks away, the annual tradition of Easter egg hunts is hitting full stride.

Two hunts are on tap for Saturday, April 9.

Lyons Community Club gets the day started with a 10 a.m. hunt at the city park. Check-in will be held at the park gazebo.

Herman Community Club is sponsoring a hunt at 600 Ward St. in the village. Hunting runs from 1-2 p.m. with a variety of other activities included.

The biggest day on the hunt calendar is April 16. Oakland Lions Club is holding its traditional hunt at Oakland Heights starting at 10 a.m.

Also on April 16, Master’s Hand, located a mile south of Tekamah on Highway 75, is again hosting its annual Spring Fling. The major attraction is billed at the biggest Easter egg hunt this side of the Mississippi River. Over 20,000 candy- and prize-filled eggs will be available to hunters in several different age groups.

