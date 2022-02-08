Tobin named to District 1 seat

Residents in District 1 in Burt County have a new man to represent them on the county Board of Supervisors.
Following interviews Feb. 2, Kevin Tobin was named to fill the vacancy created when longtime supervisor Cliff Morrow passed away at the end of last year. Following his selection, Tobin was sworn in as a county supervisor and will take his seat at the board’s Feb. 9 meeting.
Under state law, the county had 45 days to fill the vacancy. The committee assigned to pick the successor also is named in the law. It includes County Treasurer Robin Olson, County Clerk Sarah Freidel and County Attorney Edmond Talbot.
In addition to Tobin, three others had applied for the job. They included retired banker Rod Rudebusch, farmer and insurance agent Derek Welte and businessman and farmer Ron Carson, Sr.
Tobin, 60, is soon to retire from Metropolitan Utilities District in Omaha. He is a licensed professional civil engineer and has been with MUD for 37 years.
During his interview, Tobin said he has worked in public service his entire career and sees this as an opportunity to keep serving.
Through his work experience, he said is open to new ideas, running departments and working cooperatively.
A Tekamah-Herman graduate, Tobin was raised on a farm southeast of Tekamah. He said he knows first-hand the struggles county residents have with roads.
“I have no expertise in that, but I know that roads cost money, so there has to be a balance,” he said.
Tobin added that he was intrigued by the county’s search for an emergency manager, having recently been exposed to some of the work through his job at MUD.
Tobin told the Plaindealer he thinks his experience developing budgets for his department at MUD over the last 20 years will help him be an asset to the board.
Speaking for the selection committee, Talbot said Tobin’s availability and his familiarity with budgeting set him apart as a candidate.
“We had very good candidates that made our job easier,”Talbot stressed. “The good thing for them, if they are still interested in the position, they still have time to file for election.”
Tobin now becomes the incumbent and has until Feb. 15 to file for election. The others must file by March 1. As of late last week, none had filed.
In recent filings, Aaron Anderson and Diane Pelan-Johnson filed for seats on the Oakland-Craig school board while Shandra Carr is seeking a seat on the Lyons-Decatur school board. John Maryott filed for a spot on the Quinnebaugh Township board.