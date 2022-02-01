Together forever, outdoor legend joins his wife in the hereafter

Maybe he was just lost without her.
Tekamah native and legendary outdoorsman Ralph Kohler passed away Jan. 26, 2022 at his Indio, California home.
He had just turned 104 three weeks prior. He and his beloved wife Dorothy had been married for 86 years and were the longest married living couple in the United States when she passed away on Dec. 2, 2021.
Since then, he hadn’t been himself, family members said. The cause of death is officially listed as heart failure, but his daughter believed he died of a broken heart.
“I think he missed Mom so much he wanted to join her and so he did,” his daughter, Kay Burden said. “I think he’s probably in a happier place.”
A private family memorial service is planned for Feb. 18 in California. A celebration of life service will be held in Nebraska in the spring. Their ashes will be commingled and brought home to be laid to rest in the Tekamah area, where they lived for decades before moving west in 2014 to be closer to their children.
On August 31, 2020, The Longest Married Couple Project honored them as the U.S. winners from the State of California for 85 years of marriage, recognition which is listed on Page H8522 on the Congressional Record of the U.S. House of Representatives. On Sept. 16, 2021, Dorothy and Ralph celebrated their 86th wedding anniversary.
Dorothy told a Plaindealer reporter in 2010, on the occasion of the couple’s 75th anniversary, that the two simply preferred each other’s company. “Usually guys like to get together for coffee and women have their tea parties. We’d rather be together.”
Now they are. Forever.
The two were married Sept. 16, 1935, and were practically inseparable for the next 86 years. She was 16 when they married, he was 17. They got married sooner than anticipated because her father was soon to leave for a job —building roads through the mountains of Colorado. After convincing her father, a courthouse wedding was held with their mothers as witnesses. The first judge they approached wouldn’t perform the ceremony because he thought the couple was too young. The second judge did marry them—despite claiming that the marriage would never last. They stayed together until her recent death.
Ralphwas born in Chicago on Jan. 6, 1918, to Dick and Jennie (Saltzman) Kohler.
His family moved to Nebraska when he was 2. Between the ages of 9 and 13, he spent a great deal of time with his three uncles who taught him how to wing shoot and how to call birds.
He attended the Arizona Center School, District No. 3, through the seventh grade. Although he loved school, his favorite subject was math, he had to go to work to help his family. At 13 years old, he went to work for Parker Machine Shop, learning the machine and welding trade. Three years later he would be in business for himself. He ran Kohler Machine and Welding from 1934 until 1973, working out of the shop half a block off Highway 75 in downtown Tekamah.
Instilled in him at a young age, the urge to be out in the wild continued throughout his life. But with a young family, Kohler needed to turn his passion into a way to make a living.
In the process of building a life, he became a pioneer, and later a legend, in the outdoor industry.
In 1939, at Dorothy’s urging, Ralph opened a commercial hunting operation, a business they ran together until 2014 when the couple retired.
To augment the hunting business, in 1956 he built a lake near the recently-channelized Missouri River. He added another a year later and a third in 1980. In 1957, he designed and built his own blinds, which are still sold across the country using the same design.
In 1956, his was the only place on the eastern edge of Burt County. Now there nearly two dozen other spreads along that same 16 miles. But his customers remained loyal to him as he stayed loyal to them.
Over the years, Kohler hosted over 55,000 hunters at his operation northeast of Tekamah. They came from every state in the union and several foreign countries and included military officers of the highest rank, national political figures and captains of industry, as well as common folk who shared the same love of the outdoors as he did. His customers became more like friends than business acquaintances.
Twice his blinds hosted guests from 11 different states. He could tell you those days, and the hunting conditions and relative successes of any other hunting day, stretching back to the late 1940s.
He once told a Plaindealer reporter he started keeping records “in 1947 or 48 after a couple of guys were going back and forth about who shot what.”
Over the decades, he recorded weather conditions, customers, the number and types of birds and hunting success in a notebook. His hand-written notes were later archived on a computer and the files were updated daily. Now, only three copies of those records are known to exist.
Although a legendary marksman—he once won a new car for breaking 100 out of 100 targets at maximum yardage during a shoot at Fort Dodge, Iowa, marking only the fifth time in history a perfect score had been recorded—Kohler hadn’t brought a gun to his own blinds for more than a decade prior to his retirement. He chose instead to relish the surroundings—the sunrises, the people, and, of course, the birds.
The Tekamah man and his hunting operation were the subject of several television segments on outdoor-themed programs. He also was profiled numerous times in newspaper and magazine articles.
At the urging of family, friends and customers, Kohler self-published his autobiography, “Born to Hunt,” in 1995.
Kohler received lifetime achievement awards from the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission and Ducks Unlimited. Nebraska Gov. Dave Heimeman also proclaimed April 7, 2014, as Ralph and Dorothy Kohler Day in Nebraska.
Ralph, Dorothy and son Max also gained attention as a family All-America trapshooting team in 1952. The 10 best shooters in the country were named All-Americans. Ralph qualified in the men’s division, Dorothy in the women’s and Max with the juniors. It marked the first time in history a feat of that nature had been accomplished.
In eight years of competitive shooting, Ralph was an All-American six times. Ralph and Dorothy both are enshrined in the Nebraska Trapshooting Hall of Fame.
Kohler said his greatest accomplishment was being inducted into the Legends of the Outdoors National Hall of Fame in 2006.
But it wasn’t just the outdoors. Whatever they did, they did together. For example, Dorothy convinced Ralph to take dancing lessons so they could dance on a cruise they were planning to take. That humble beginning turned into several years of competitive ballroom dancing that earned the couple over 300 awards and trophies.
Ralph is survived by daughters Kay Burden and Jeanie (Bob) Frazier of Rancho Mirage, California, and son Max of Albuquerque, New Mexico; seven grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
Memorials are suggested to the Burt County Museum or Ducks Unlimited.