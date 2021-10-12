Top-ranked Bergan too much for T-H gridders

From the outset, Tekamah-Herman saw plenty of what makes Archbishop Bergan the state’s top-ranked Class C2 football team.
The Knights scored on their second play from scrimmage on the way to a 69-14 win at Tiger Stadium last Friday night. Bergan went on to score touchdowns on three of their next five plays to take a 28-0 lead with five minutes left in the first quarter.
Tiger sophomore Issac Ruwe broke the onslaught, momentarily at least, with a 95-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.
But Bergan would get two more scores before the end of the period, rolling up 228 of their 339 rushing yards in the first 12 minutes.
Tiger coach Graig McElmuray said the kick return was indicative of his team’s desire to keep playing regardless of the situation.
“Our kids had every right to give up. They didn’t,” he said. “Someday that will serve them well. Knowing how to keep fighting for what you want and come back the next week, or next play, to bring it again is so important for these guys.”
Trailing 49-7 late in the first half, the Tigers put together a solid drive, a 12-play march that moved from their own 40 to the Bergan 12 before stalling out. Spencer Pagels’ 28-yard field goal attempt with seven ticks left on the clock sailed wide to the left.
Taking the kick to start the second half, Bergan’s starters needed one play to score again before getting the rest of the night off. Kaden McIntyre’s 58-yard dash, his only rushing attempt of the game, up the left sideline made him the Knights’ second leading rusher, behind the 106 yards Jarett Boggs put up on three first quarter carries, two of which resulted in touchdowns.
Bergan’s reserves strung together a 15-play 70-yard drive for the visitors’ final score, but it wasn’t the last score.
The Tigers went 53 yards in five plays for the final TD of the contest. Pagels bulled his way into the end zone from seven yards out and kicked his second extra point of the night to set the final margin.
Pagels finished with a team-high 34 rushing yards on just three carries. Alex Braniff got all three of his carries during the final drive, good for another 21 yards.
Nursing a high ankle sprain, senior Kody Bitter saw limited duty on offense, but still led the team with 10 tackles, including a sack. Braniff logged four stops. Drew Oligmueller came off the bench to replace an injured Kaleb Quick and became one of four Tigers recording three tackles, one of his went for a loss.
At 1-6, the Tigers visit David City High on Friday night before hosting Aquinas Catholic the next Friday.
The Scouts also will hit the City Park grid at 1-6 and are coming off a 61-0 demolition by crosstown rival Aquinas last Friday. Much like the Tigers, their only win of the season came in the opener against a winless team, Twin River.
Bergan was the fifth straight ranked team McElmuray's squad had played. Although Bishop Neumann, Crofton and Oakland-Craig—who has now lost three of its last four following a 27-0 loss at fourth-ranked Hartington Cedar last Friday and who visits Bergan’s 7-0 ball club on Friday—had dropped out of the rankings by Monday morning, Aquinas remains number-three on the Class C2 chart. The only blemishes on the Monarchs’ schedule are a 40-0 loss to Bergan on Oct. 1 and a 28-21 defeat by Columbus Scotus, the fifth-ranked team in C1.
“As a coach, that kind of schedule can beat you and the kids into the ground if you let it,” McElmuray said . “Last year we let it. This year we haven’t let things like that happen our kids.
“I am excited about this week and DCA and how we can play to finish the season.”
Archbishop Bergan 42 7 14 6—69
Tekamah-Herman 7 0 0 7—14
First Quarter
AB—Boggs, 37-yard Run (Langenfeld kick) 10:08
AB—Boggs, 33-yard pass from Weitzel (Langenfeld kick) 8:56
AB—Painter, 33-yard pass Ko. McIntyre (Langenfeld kick) 7:12
AB—Ka. McIntyre, 13-yard pass from Ko. McIntyre (Langenfeld kick) 5:03
T-H—Ruwe, 95-yard kickoff return (Pagels kick) 4:47
AB—Boggs, 25-yard run (Langenfeld kick) 3:57
AB—Painter, 20-yard run (Langenfeld kick) 2:40
Second Quarter
AB—Painter, 9-yard pass from Ko. McIntyre (Langenfeld kick) 8:20
Third Quarter
AB—Ka. McIntyre, 58-yard run (Langenfeld kick) 11:09
AB—Pruss, 15-yard blocked punt return (Langenfeld kick) 8:06
Fourth Quarter
AB—Weitzel, 1-yard run (kick failed) 6:09
T-H—Pagels, 7-yard run (Pagels kick) 2:59