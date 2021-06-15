Tower permit approval to augment rural broadband Internet service

The Federal Communications Commission says nearly a fourth of all Americans living in rural areas don’t have access to broadband Internet service.
That, of course, includes Burt County, but the lack of broadband coverage in rural sections of the county could soon change.
Burt County Board of Supervisors last week approved a conditional use permit application from Nextlink. The company provides high-speed Internet and voice services to residential, business, institutional and government customers in mostly rural and small-town areas using a mix of fixed wireless and fiber-optic network technologies. Based in suburban Fort Worth, Texas, it recently acquired the Internet service business of Norfolk, Nebraska-based Connecting Point. Nextlink also has announced plans to expand into Illinois, Iowa and Kansas. In 2018, Nextlink won a competitive bid for $281 million in support over 10 years from the FCC’s Connect America Fund, which will help the company deploy broadband services to more than 100,000 homes and businesses across the six states.
Nextlink’s Nathaniel Murray told the board the company is attempting “to hit a zone the federal government wants us to hit.”
The newly-approved tower, sited for northwest of Craig, will stand 120 feet tall but will require only about six feet of space. Murray said the tower is self-supporting and will not need guy wires, nor does it require warning lights.
He said the tower will be able to service Nextlink customers within a 14-mile radius.
Dist. 7 Supervisor Carl Pearson asked if the tower could host other users, like a repeater site for county emergency radio frequencies.
“These are very one-purpose,” Murray said of the towers his company uses, “but there are ways to add to them.”
Nextlink is doing some adding of its own.
In a statement released June 1, the company announced an agreement with Central Valley Ag to expand access to broadband Internet access in several communities to cooperative serves, including Oakland and West Point. The Oakland site is already live.
“Our mission is to embrace the cooperative spirit to deliver value to our members,” said Carl Dickinson, President/CEO of CVA. “This partnership demonstrates the cooperative spirit and providing reliable broadband connectivity will deliver value to our members.”
Nextlink has installed high-speed broadband technology on top of grain elevators at several CVA facilities, improving access to broadband connectivity throughout the area.
A company spokesman said the effort to improve Internet connectivity has the potential to directly benefit residents in rural areas who are currently unable to access adequate broadband service at their homes, businesses, or farming operations—providing a cheaper, more stable network for precision agriculture deployments, for example.
Bill Baker, CEO of Nextlink Internet, said the new partnership, “makes it possible to bring affordable and dependable high-speed internet to drive economic development through advancements in precision agriculture, home-based employment, distance learning, and telemedicine to those rural communities in need.”
Plans are being made to bring service to additional communities in CVA’s geography, including Hooper and Scribner, but because Tekamah is very close to full service, the CVA facility here may not be added to the list.
Potential Nextlink customers do not have to be CVA member-owners in order to receive the Internet service, CVA’s Mallory Shoemaker told the Plaindealer. CVA member-owners and employees do receive a benefit if they become a Nextlink customer. They’ll receive their first month of service and basic installation free of charge.
In other business during its June 8 meeting, the county board:
—Approved a conditional use permit application from Bret Brodersen to apply biomass fertilizer on sites he farms in Arizona Township.
Brodersen told the board he received a similar permit in 2017 and has heard no complaints over the process in the past. He said the biomass would be stockpiled 500 to 600 yards away from any residences in the area when it’s trucked in late in the summer. Burt County Planning Commission placed two conditions on the permit: that a specification sheet for the biomass be kept on file and that it be incorporated as soon as possible.
“It’s in my best interest to incorporate it as soon as possible,” he said.
—Heard a report from Highway Superintendent Ann Chytka that guardrails are not recommended at the site on County Road V south of Decatur where the new culvert was installed. She said Mainelli Wagner, the engineering firm that drew the work plans, said the markings in place now meet state specifications and that the edge of the roadway may not hold the weight on the rails because it wasn’t designed for them.
—Accepted a bid from Ritterbush & Peatrowski, an Omaha accounting firm, to perform audit work for the county for the next three years. Their work also will include a review of all federal grants received by the county.
The maximum charge for their work will be $12,700 the first year, $12,850 the second and $13,100 the third.
The county also received a bid from the state auditor’s office. They were asking $15,000 per year regardless of the length of the contract.