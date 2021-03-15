Track is back after a dark year

It’s been awhile since Tekamah-Herman’s boys track coach Stan Mencke has been this excited.
“It looks like we’re going to have a season,” the longtime track mentor gushed, “We didn’t get to have one last year, so that’s exciting all by itself. This year is like starting over because over half of our team has never been in a high school meet. That’s exciting, too.”
Mencke said he has two seniors among his 14 prospects this year. Cole Bottger is anchoring the middle distances while Eli Lingle looks to make his mark in the throws.
From there, there are some decisions to be made and positions to be won. Junior Kaleb Quick neared 37 feet in the triple jump as a freshman. He also should depth in the middle distances. Sophomores Logan Burt and Daniel Heaney bolster the sprinting corps, but events may change as the season progresses. Freshmen Isaac Ruwe and Reece Williams have been showing a lot of promise in the early going.
Balmy spring weather has allowed the Tigers to get the season started outdoors, a trend that will continue later this week.
The Tigers see the first competition of the year Friday at Wayne State College. Typically an indoor meet, the event has been moved outdoors to create easier compliance with social distancing protocols. Mencke said the weather may force another change, moving the meet to Saturday instead of Friday.
After the Wayne State outing, the teams are off until March 26 and their appearance in the Ashland-Greenwood Invitational.
Girls track coach Taylor Klein has 19 prospects out and roughly half of them are freshmen.
“Numbers are way up and I’m proud of our girls for coming out and working hard already,” Klein said. “We’ve got a motivated group of girls that are eager to use every opportunity to get better.”
He admitted his team will be young this year, but he said the potential is high across the board. The new season starting could be the start of big things for his group, he said.
The girls team will be led by its lone senior, Halle Olsen, who, Klein said, is working hard to find her way back to the state meet for the second time.
But who’s who and what’s what will get a little more sorted out at Wayne.
“I think this meet will tell us a lot about our athletes since we weren’t able to see them compete last year,” Klein said. “I’m excited to get this season going and to see how far these girls can go.”