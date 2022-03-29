Track season opens at Wayne State Invitational

Tekamah-Herman’s track season got under way at Wayne State College March 18, but maybe not as expected.
Billed as an indoor meet, officials moved the affair outside to the college’s Memorial Stadium track to take advantage of glorious springtime weather.
Tekamah-Herman athletes took advantage of the opportunity, coming home with several medals.
Tiger coaches called the meet a great start to the season and a chance to post times and distances to work from.
“The kids are working extremely hard and are hungry for success,” girls coach Taylor Klein said. “The effort, drive, and leadership we have right now is the best I’ve seen and hopefully will continue to grow.
“We have high expectations as individuals and as a team, and the kids are working hard to make sure those are met.”
Kenzie Alexander brought home the only gold medal for the Tiger girls, winning the 800 meters in 2:41.56. Newcomer Isabella Roche ran fourth in the same race in 2:52.94.
Multiple placings turned into something of a theme for the T-H girls. In the 400-meter dash, for example, Laney Hoier ran third in 1:09.52 while Roche was sixth in 1:11.01.
Keira Pensyl got the day started in the high jump, taking second at 4’ 8”. Senior Kaitlyn Quick tied for sixth by clearing 4’2”.
Elsewhere on the track, Preslee Hansen ran third in the 200 meters, timed in 29.72 seconds. Ella Booth ran fourth in the 1,600 with a clocking of 7:09.88.
Donnie Seeley placed in both hurdles events. She ran fourth in the 300-meter race, timed in 56 seconds flat and was fifth in the 100-meter race, with a time of 19.47.
Coming off a state meet placing last spring, a new 4x100-meter quartet of Quick, Lacey Petersen, Hansen, and Emma Wakehouse toured the Wayne oval in 57.37 seconds, good for third place.
Hansen, Hoier, Seeley and Alexander teamed up to take third in the 4x400, timed in 4:42.83.
For the Tiger boys, senior Kaleb Quick started a promising year in the triple jump with a gold medal-winning leap of 40’ 10.25”.
Classmate Dawson Schram also had a good day in the field events, winning the shot put with a heave of 40’ 3.5” and taking second in the discus at 118’ 1”.
Quick also had the best showing on the track for the T-H boys, claiming second in the 800 at 2:15.16. He picked up his third medal of the day in the 4x400-meter relay, teaming with Adrian Robinson, Spencer Pagles and Cale Belfrage to take fourth place in 3:57.69.
Belfrage also ran fifth in the open 400, timed in 58.08 seconds, while Robinson was fourth in the 110-meter high hurdles, timed in 19.83 seconds.
The Tigers were slated to be back on the track Friday, March 25, at the Ashland-Greenwood Invitational. The meet was to be held at Waverly High School due to construction at the Ashland facility.
Today, March 29, the Tigers are in action at West Point-Beemer High School. Next week, they travel to Malcolm April 6 for an invitational meet. Field events start at 10 a.m.