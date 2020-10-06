Small business has always been a passion of my family. Starting as farmers in the seventies with Kent’s dad and brother, Bob and Greg, who have continued on with that operation
Wonderfully through the years then moving on to Kent and Gabe Petersen Auctioneers, Flying-V-Ranch for duck and goose hunting, Petersen’s Bar 75. Add them all together and you’ve got what we could deem several episodes of “This Is Us,” happily.
Oh, sure there’s plenty of hard work, ups and downs, creativity crunches, a little head butting (let’s do an eye roll here for sure) lean years but mostly, mostly, there’s a deep satisfaction that comes from let’s say, seeing a sweet smile on an adorable baby’s face who’s being carried around by her daddy whether it’s at a bustling auction, a joyous event or simply admiring nature.
This all came back to me again for the absolute millionth time just last night at PB 75 when Tyler Brummond came in carrying his precious Penny who was getting his and all of our undivided attention. Strong daddy cuddling pretty-in-pink baby girl. This is what small business in a small town is all about. Taking the time out to admire the best that life has to offer.
And speaking of small town goodness and the reason why enjoying Tyler and his Penny were possible, a warm thank you goes to Jordan Rishel of the Blair Area Chamber of Commerce and Tim Hirchert, owner of Olson Service in Blair for this Thursday night past. The two have put together a beautiful thing by creating the Washington County Traveling Show & Shine. I talked to Jordan and Tim last night and man, I love these two and their hearts! They simply put their heads together and felt that with the covid (again with the small c) and businesses being closed for those months they should be given a bit of a “pick me up” and it totally worked.
We feel picked up, hugged and loved. We can’t thank them enough for their loving efforts.
After something like this it’s always a splendid time for us to thank our wonderful staff that we love to the moon and back. Mary Oliver, Stacy Trulin, Amy Dillenburg, Kris Wrieth, Nancy Lawson, Gabe Petersen.....you rocked the place once again! We love you. We love small business and we love all of you that support us and all those other awesome businesses out there who are doing their best to be there for you.
Take that covid with a small c.