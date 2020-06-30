It’s been quiet in my corner of the village. Activities that used to fill my time in retirement have mostly been cancelled. However, my husband, Jim, has been busy most weekdays. To add variety to my uneventful routine, I have been reviewing his load schedule for the week and picking “a round” (that’s what one load is called, don’t ask me why) to jump in with him.
Now, I don’t literally mean “jump,” rather, I pull my rotund body with short legs into the truck. I do believe the steps were designed to be used by a person around 6’1” in height. They also are probably in better physical shape, just saying.
My reward is the view from the truck cab, a far superior one to any other vehicle on the road. Watching the landscape change from winter grays to full blown summer is fascinating.
The trip from mid-Burt County to the Tyson plant in Dakota County is the best in Jim’s view. I enjoy them all, but sometimes fall asleep sitting up.
Knowing that Jim is driving into COVID-19 hot spots, people have asked with concern in their voices, “Aren’t you worried about him?”
Frankly, no.
Every packing plant he has delivered to this year has made multiple changes to limit the person-to-person contact. At one plant, a heat gun was used to check both of our temperatures and masks were required for truck occupants before entering. All of this done without even a seat belt being removed.
Lots of plexiglass has been installed, keeping a barrier between plant workers and drivers. Jim loves how paperwork handling has streamlined the process for him. All of these changes are comforting.
So despite the negative press about packing plants, know that their management is working to make positive changes that help keep my husband and other “bull haulers” safe. (Where do they come up with these labels?)
Next time you enjoy a hamburger or steak, remember those crazy men who load trucks with LARGE animals so you can buy beef in the store. If you see a blue truck pulling a livestock pot labeled Larson on its nose, wave. Maybe I’ll be riding and wave, if I’m not taking a nap.
Love livin’ in Craig.