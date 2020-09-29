Hartington Cedar Catholic were the guests at the Bancroft-Rosalie homecoming game. The Trojans, who are ranked ninth in C2, took advantage of four second quarter turnovers to take a commanding 35-0 lead at halftime on the way to a 50-8 win over BRLD.
HCC got the lone score in the first quarter. Easton Becker finished off a 65 yard drive with a one yard run at the 3:45 mark. BRLD had two series in the quarter with a net of 8 yards. They punted twice.
Becker got a second TD 42 seconds into the second quarter. The Wolverines turned the ball over on four of five second quarter possessions. HCC got scores on 33- and 48-yard passes to Myles Thoene and 41-yard run by QB Tate Thoene.
BRLD moved the ball with Derek Petersen to Elliott Nottleman passes. A 32-yarder put BRLD at the 24 but ended with a third down interception in the end zone. A 38-yarder saw the drive end on downs at the 19.
The Wolverines got a good drive at the start of the second half. With the help of a 24-yard run by Luke Ronnfeldt, they got into the red zone, but were turned back by another interception in the end zone.
Becker got his third score of the game in the third quarter. It was a 24-yard run.
BRLD took advantage of a short field to get their score. Following a horse collar tackle on the kickoff they set up at their 41-yard line. Eleven runs by Derek Petersen and Jackson Cooney moved the ball to the end zone. Petersen picked up the bulk of the yards with 41 yards on 7 carries. Cooney scored from the 3. Petersen ran for the PAT.
HCC 7 28 7 8 -50
BRLD 0 0 0 8 -8