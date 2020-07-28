Private family services are planned for Tsuruko Patterson. The 85-year-old Tekamah woman passed away in her home July 15, 2020, surrounded by family.
She is survived by her daughters Linda Powell, Susan Patterson and Patty Butler and son Richard Patterson. She had several grandchildren she loved to be around; she was a great wife, mother and grandmother.
She is preceded in death by her husband Frank Patterson, daughter Nancy, son David, grandchild April and mother Uto.
Campbell Aman Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.