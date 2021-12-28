 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Two retiring from Farm Service Agency
top story

Two retiring from Farm Service Agency

Plaindealer New Logo nobackground

Two retirements from Burt County Farm Service Agency office were announced recently.

As of Dec. 31, Julie Hall and Susan Hansen will leave with over 73 years of service to USDA. They have decided to spend more time with friends and family.

Hall began her career in 1978 working in Iowa at Monona, Woodbury, Kossuth and Pottawattamie counties. She came to Nebraska in 2008 to the Burt County FSA office.

Burt and Washington counties became shared management in 2019. Since then, she has divided her time between the two offices.

Hall reports, “I began my career as a temporary field employee measuring bins for loans and land for set-aside acres,” Hall said. “I became a permanent employee in 1987, becoming a county executive director in 1995.”

Hall said she has enjoyed her career immensely. “I have met some wonderful farmers, landowners, and agriculture business owners in the county.”

Hansen started with FSA in 1986, also measuring for the set-aside program. She has always worked in Burt County, but with different names—ASCS, CFSA and finally FSA.

Changes have occurred from doing most everything by hand, to computer only.

“I have seen a lot of changes, some very challenging, like the PIK program,” Hansen said. “I have enjoyed my time with FSA and getting to know the producers. I hope they enjoyed working with me as much as I enjoyed working with them.”

Due to COVID restrictions, no open house will be held, but both ladies will be around until Dec. 30 for a phone call or tap on the window.

For questions on any FSA programs, contact the Burt County FSA office at 402-374 1920, ext. 2.

AgUpdate Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Steven Schmidt
Community

Steven Schmidt

A celebration of the life of Steven C. Schmidt was held Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, at the American Legion Hall in Blair. The 45-year-old Omaha man…

John Kerwin
Community

John Kerwin

A funeral Mass for John Kerwin was celebrated Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at St. Simon & Jude Catholic Church in Huntington Beach, California. …

Dorothy Kohler
Community

Dorothy Kohler

A private celebration of life service for Dorothy Kohler will be held at Rose Mortuary in Rancho Mirage, California. The former Tekamah woman …

Larry Paulson
Community

Larry Paulson

Funeral services for Larry Paulson were Dec. 16, 2021, at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Oakland. Burial was in Oakland Cemetery. The Wa…

Chatt Center Weekly
Community

Chatt Center Weekly

Hi, everyone. Hope that you all got through the crazy weather without too much damage. We had some at the house but it could have been a lot w…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News