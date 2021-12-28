Two retiring from Farm Service Agency

Two retirements from Burt County Farm Service Agency office were announced recently.
As of Dec. 31, Julie Hall and Susan Hansen will leave with over 73 years of service to USDA. They have decided to spend more time with friends and family.
Hall began her career in 1978 working in Iowa at Monona, Woodbury, Kossuth and Pottawattamie counties. She came to Nebraska in 2008 to the Burt County FSA office.
Burt and Washington counties became shared management in 2019. Since then, she has divided her time between the two offices.
Hall reports, “I began my career as a temporary field employee measuring bins for loans and land for set-aside acres,” Hall said. “I became a permanent employee in 1987, becoming a county executive director in 1995.”
Hall said she has enjoyed her career immensely. “I have met some wonderful farmers, landowners, and agriculture business owners in the county.”
Hansen started with FSA in 1986, also measuring for the set-aside program. She has always worked in Burt County, but with different names—ASCS, CFSA and finally FSA.
Changes have occurred from doing most everything by hand, to computer only.
“I have seen a lot of changes, some very challenging, like the PIK program,” Hansen said. “I have enjoyed my time with FSA and getting to know the producers. I hope they enjoyed working with me as much as I enjoyed working with them.”
Due to COVID restrictions, no open house will be held, but both ladies will be around until Dec. 30 for a phone call or tap on the window.
For questions on any FSA programs, contact the Burt County FSA office at 402-374 1920, ext. 2.