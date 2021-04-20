Two T-H seniors awarded UN-L Regents scholarships

Two Tekamah-Herman students have been awarded one of the University of Nebraska’s most highly regarded scholarships.
Lucas Niewohner and Garrison Potadle, both of Herman have been awarded a Regents Scholarship, the university announced last week.
According to a university release, the Regents Scholar Tuition Commitment is awarded to Nebraska students who have demonstrated academic excellence and is among the most prestigious awards granted by the university. The award pays full tuition for full-time students, with the potential for renewal at a value of nearly $30,000 over four years.
Several other area students received scholarship offers from the university. They include:
Tekamah-Herman senior Dylan Chatt has been offered a David Scholarship. David Distinguished Tuition Scholarships recognize students for their academic merit and are $3,500, with the potential for renewal for up to four years. The scholarships are funded in part from a trust established in 1973 by the late Adrian H. David, a Minneapolis attorney, in honor of his parents. Adrian David was a 1908 graduate of the University of Nebraska College of Law.
Mackenzie Evans, Husker Power and Nebraska Emerging Leader (Tekamah). Nebraska Emerging Leaders Tuition Scholarships are awarded to students identified as emerging leaders through academic profile; attendance at one of the university’s diversity programs; and demonstrated interest, knowledge and experience with leadership and diversity. These scholars receive $2,000, with potential for renewal, and participate in a leadership curriculum. The Husker Power Scholarship is a one-year, $1,500 scholarship awarded to Nebraska residents who have demonstrated high academic promise.
Cole Gordon, of Herman, was named Husker Power Scholarship recipient.
Gavin Enstrom of Craig, a senior at Oakland-Craig, has been offered a David and the new Nebraska Career Scholarship. Approved by the Legislature and signed into law by Gov. Pete Ricketts in August 2020, the scholarship is aimed at filling high-skill, high-demand and high-wage jobs in Nebraska by providing a direct connection between the classroom and careers. Funded directly by the state of Nebraska, the Nebraska Career Scholarship Program supports students pursuing degrees in high-demand fields such as engineering, mathematics, health care and information technology. Scholarship recipients are required to complete a Nebraska-based internship before graduation.
O-C senior Michael Maline was awarded a Regents Scholarship. Classmates Michael Brands and Rebekah Sechler received a Husker Traditions Scholarship. It is a $2,000 renewable scholarship awarded to Nebraska residents who have demonstrated high academic potential.
O-C’s Trey Deemer, Katelyn Eele, Jaden Harney, Justine Kopietz and Marissa Mulder all were awarded Husker Power scholarships.
At Lyons -Decatur Northeast, Brennan Ferguson earned a Husker Traditions Scholarship while Maggie White received a Husker Power Scholarship.