Two Tigers qualify for state tournament action

After being shut out of the state wrestling tournament for the first time in 50 years in 2020, Tekamah-Herman is back in the field. Two Tigers, 138-pounder Logan Burt and Dawson Schram at 160, qualified for this weekend’s state tourney, each won a spot in the brackets through their efforts at the Class C District 1 meet in Albion on Saturday.
Burt placed second in the 138-lb. bracket, running record to 28-3. The Tiger soph notched pins in his first two matches to set up a rematch of the subdistrict title bout with Wood River’s Dylan Ancheta. The week before, Burt pinned Ancheta midway through the first period. This time, Ancheta stayed out of trouble and posted a 7-4 decision victory.
The two will be at opposite ends of the bracket when the Class C state tourney gets under way Friday afternoon at the CHI Health Center in Omaha. Ancheta’s first match will be the first match of the weight class when he squares off against Conestoga’s Carter Plowman. Burt’s match, his first at state, will be next to last in the division. He takes on Seth Fairbanks from Bishop Neumann, The Cavalier senior brings a 23-5 record to the mat.
Logan View senior Roberto Valdivia also is in the 16-man field.
At 160, Schram split his four district matches to earn his first state tourney berth. He got off to a good start, reprising a pin victory over Tri County’s Grant Lewandowski at the subdistrict tourney with another last Saturday. This one came at 1:38. District champ Ashton Schafer of Boone Central dropped Schram into the consolation bracket with a first period fall. But the Tiger junior cemented a state berth with an 8-3 decision over North Bend Central’s Jake Hunke. St. Paul’s Ashton Meinecke claimed the bronze medal by fall at 1:55.
Schram, now 15-14, is paired against the District 3 champ, Malcolm’s Gavin Zoucha, in his first state tourney match. Zoucha heads to Omaha with a 35-3 mark. The District 1 champion, Fillmore Central’s Jacob Stoner, is in the same half of the bracket. Schafer and Meinecke are in the opposite half and could meet in a quarterfinal bout.
Tekamah-Herman’s third district entry, 145-pounder Brady Braniff, was eliminated from the state tournament chase after dropping both of his district matches. Braniff completes his first full varsity campaign at 9-16.
The top three teams from the 1-A subdistrict also were the top three teams last week.
David City, the defending Class C state champs, rolled to the district title with a 182-126 advantage over the runners-up, the host school, Boone Central. Fillmore Central placed third.
The Tigers scored 27 points to finish 11th in the 14-school tournament, finishing ahead of East Husker Conference rivals Wisner-Pilger and Madison. Fort Calhoun placed sixth while Arlington came in seventh.
The Class C state tournament, reduced to two days to meet COVID-19 restrictions, is set for Feb. 19 and 20 in Omaha. Class C starts at 5 p.m. on Friday with first round, championship quarterfinals, and first- and second-round consolation bouts. Championship semifinals start at 1 p.m. on Saturday and will continue through all placing matches. The championship finals for classes B and C, set to start at 7 p.m. on Saturday, will be the last session of the four-day four-class, tournament. Saturday night’s finals will be televised on the NET network as are Thursday nights finals in Classes A and D.
State tournament tickets are not being sold in team packages and all tickets will be electronic, including those purchased at the window. In order to reduce touchpoints, the Metropolitan Entertainment and Convention Authority—the body that runs the CHI Center—announced recently that it will be implementing a cashless environment for the state tournament. Fans attending the meet must be prepared to conduct any on-site transaction with a card or mobile device.
Tickets are available through Ticketmaster. That site can be accessed through the Nebraska School Activities Association’s Web site: nsaahome.org.
Class C District 1
Team Scores
1. David City, 182; 2. Boone Central, 126; 3. Fillmore Central, 106.5; 4. Crofton-Bloomfield, 91; 5. St. Paul, 82; 6. Fort Calhoun, 64; 7. Arlington, 62.5; 8. Tri County, 55; 9. Wood River, 49; 10. North Bend Central, 32.5; 11. Tekamah-Herman, 27; 12. Nebraska Christian, 26.5; 13. Wisner-Pilger, 3; 14. Grand Island Central Catholic, 0; 14. Madison, 0; 14. Tri County Northeast, 0.
Individual Results
138—Logan Burt (28-3), pinned Jaden Smith (NBC), 1:27; pinned Ethan Underwood (DC) no time shown; decisioned by Dylan Ancheta (WR), 7-4; placed second.
145—Brady Braniff (9-16), pinned by Hunter Gilmore (Arl), 0:31; pinned by Samuel Grape (BC), 2:26; did not place.
160—Dawson Schram (15-14), pinned Grant Lewandowski (TC), 1:38; pinned by Ashton Schafer (BC), 0:56; decisioned Jake Hunke (NBC), 8-3; pinned by Ashton Meinecke (StP), 1:55; placed fourth.