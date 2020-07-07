The University of Nebraska-Lincoln recently released its Dean’s Lists for the spring 2020 semester. Over 7,500 students qualified among the university’s eight undergraduate colleges and the Explore Center.
To qualify, a student must achieve a certain grade-point average established for each college and take a minimum of 12 graded semester hours.
Area students include:
Tekamah: Nicholas Allan Bohannon, senior, College of Education and Human Sciences, nutrition and health sciences (nutrition science option); Jason Hansen, senior, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agronomy; Hallie Morgan Paulson, sophomore, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agricultural education; Alexandra Joan Snow, senior, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, broadcasting, and sports media and communication; Hannah Leigh Tobin, senior, College of Education and Human Sciences, nutrition and health sciences; Katie Jo Tobin, junior, College of Education and Human Sciences, communication sciences and disorders; Carter Neal Walford, senior, College of Arts and Sciences, physics and mathematics.
Herman: Luci C. Anderson, junior, College of Arts and Sciences, history, and medieval and Renaissance studies; Jessi Jorge Meyer, junior, College of Engineering, construction management; Bryan Michael Petersen, senior, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, applied climate science.
Oakland: Cole Kenneth Bures, freshman, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, plant biology; Olivia Dianne Bures, senior, College of Engineering, agricultural engineering; Bailey Christina Charling, senior, College of Business, marketing; Brynn Molly Charling, senior, College of Business, marketing; Layne Miller, sophomore, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agribusiness; Jared Richard Mulder, sophomore, College of Education and Human Sciences, nutrition and health sciences.
Lyons: Alec R. Anderson, senior, College of Engineering, computer engineering; Brent Roy Miller, senior, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agribusiness and animal science; Montana Weston Riecken, junior, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agricultural economics; Madeline Marie Ronnfeldt, senior, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education and early childhood education.