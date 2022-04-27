 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Update meeting held regarding Craig street review

Craig photo web

Jack Post with JEO Consulting took questions from the public during an open house April 14. The information session was held to update the public on a comprehensive street repair plan.

 Susan Skinner/Burt County Plaindealer

To make plans for the future, one needs a road map with a starting point. In this case, two years ago that first step was taken. It involved initiating an analysis and bid estimations for road repairs in the Village of Craig. On April 14, 2022, the public was invited to review and comment on that analysis, which was completed by JEO.

Over 80 blocks were evaluated. Gravel roads were not given a rating and they comprised 20 percent of the total. Hard surfaced roads were rated on a five-point scale with no block receiving the highest of rating of one, which would indicate no improvements are needed.

In addition, six storm sewers were evaluated manually and all were heavily damaged. The total estimate for all repairs to be completed is in excess of $2 million.

How to pay for all or some of this repair will be a huge challenge. There is no single source, magic-wand solution for funding, village officials said. For example, the maximum Community Development Block Grant awarded for public works award is $400,000 with a required local match of 10 percent from non-federal sources. There are other possible sources, but if all needed funding is obtained, it will be like a carefully constructed quilt.

People are also reading…

Village Board Chairman Duane Hinman said the study was a necessary starting point to see if there were any grants for infrastructure that the village could use to get some work started.

He would like to see the village’s two primary streets, Main and Morford addressed first because of all the truck traffic they carry.

AgUpdate Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Jack Smith

Jack Smith

Word has been received of the passing of former Tekamah man Jack Smith. He passed away in Seattle on Sept. 21, 2021, at the age of 88.

David Way

David Way

Private graveside services for David Way were pending as of late last week. Burial is planned for Hillcrest Cemetery in Decatur. The former De…

Lions Club marks its centennial

Lions Club marks its centennial

Tekamah Lions Club, one of the oldest clubs in the state, celebrated 100 years as a force in the community with an anniversary banquet April 9…

Garry Yanke, Jr.

Garry Yanke, Jr.

A celebration of the life of Garry Yanke, Jr., will be held April 23, 2022 at his El Dorado Hills, California, home. The 45-year-old Tekamah n…

Tammy Frye

Tammy Frye

Funeral services for Tammy (Method) Frye were held April 11, 2022, at Pelan Funeral Services in Tekamah. Burial was in Herman Cemetery. The Bl…

Peggy Maslonka

Peggy Maslonka

Funeral services for Peggy Maslonka were held Friday, April 8, 2022, at Bethany Lutheran Church in Lyons. Inurnment followed in the Lyons Ceme…

Wayne Lipps

Wayne Lipps

Memorial services at Tekamah’s Emmanuel Lutheran Church were pending late last week for Wayne Lipps. The 94-year-old Tekamah man passed away A…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News