Update meeting held regarding Craig street review

To make plans for the future, one needs a road map with a starting point. In this case, two years ago that first step was taken. It involved initiating an analysis and bid estimations for road repairs in the Village of Craig. On April 14, 2022, the public was invited to review and comment on that analysis, which was completed by JEO.
Over 80 blocks were evaluated. Gravel roads were not given a rating and they comprised 20 percent of the total. Hard surfaced roads were rated on a five-point scale with no block receiving the highest of rating of one, which would indicate no improvements are needed.
In addition, six storm sewers were evaluated manually and all were heavily damaged. The total estimate for all repairs to be completed is in excess of $2 million.
How to pay for all or some of this repair will be a huge challenge. There is no single source, magic-wand solution for funding, village officials said. For example, the maximum Community Development Block Grant awarded for public works award is $400,000 with a required local match of 10 percent from non-federal sources. There are other possible sources, but if all needed funding is obtained, it will be like a carefully constructed quilt.
People are also reading…
Village Board Chairman Duane Hinman said the study was a necessary starting point to see if there were any grants for infrastructure that the village could use to get some work started.
He would like to see the village’s two primary streets, Main and Morford addressed first because of all the truck traffic they carry.