Updates progressing at Bryant House

If you have driven by the Historic Bryant House recently, you undoubtedly have noticed trucks in the driveway. Nearly every day since mid-January the crew from Two Guys Painting, from Oakland, has been working on various projects in the house.
It has been a joy to watch as their many hours of intensive labor moves us closer to our goal of restoring this home to its original beauty. Removing four layers of wallpaper on the main floor and several coats of paint from the kitchen woodwork has been slow and tedious work. The breakfast room walls and ceiling have significantly deteriorated over the years. The plaster is damaged, not only from a leaking roof but also during the installation of the new roof a few years ago. The wallpaper on the walls and ceilings in all the rooms on the main floor and front staircase is being replaced.
The Bryant House Board of Directors recently launched a matching funds campaign in response to a request by donors, Win and Linda Wade of Scottsdale, Arizona. Their very generous gift made it possible to finally move forward on the long-awaited dream of restoring this landmark home. The Wades suggested we use their gift as an inspiration for others to donate to this very worthy project. We are so grateful for the response to this fundraising campaign that has edged us closer to our financial goal.
The last project in this phase of restoration is refinishing the beautiful, original wood floors. However, we are $10,000 short of the funds needed for completing this project.
If you have not yet donated, would you please consider a gift to help preserve this valuable piece of Tekamah history? Any gift, large or small, would be deeply appreciated.