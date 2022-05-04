 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Updates progressing at Bryant House

bryant house

If you have driven by the Historic Bryant House recently, you undoubtedly have noticed trucks in the driveway. Nearly every day since mid-January the crew from Two Guys Painting, from Oakland, has been working on various projects in the house.

It has been a joy to watch as their many hours of intensive labor moves us closer to our goal of restoring this home to its original beauty. Removing four layers of wallpaper on the main floor and several coats of paint from the kitchen woodwork has been slow and tedious work. The breakfast room walls and ceiling have significantly deteriorated over the years. The plaster is damaged, not only from a leaking roof but also during the installation of the new roof a few years ago. The wallpaper on the walls and ceilings in all the rooms on the main floor and front staircase is being replaced.

The Bryant House Board of Directors recently launched a matching funds campaign in response to a request by donors, Win and Linda Wade of Scottsdale, Arizona. Their very generous gift made it possible to finally move forward on the long-awaited dream of restoring this landmark home. The Wades suggested we use their gift as an inspiration for others to donate to this very worthy project. We are so grateful for the response to this fundraising campaign that has edged us closer to our financial goal.

People are also reading…

The last project in this phase of restoration is refinishing the beautiful, original wood floors. However, we are $10,000 short of the funds needed for completing this project.

If you have not yet donated, would you please consider a gift to help preserve this valuable piece of Tekamah history? Any gift, large or small, would be deeply appreciated.

AgUpdate Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bittersweet memories

Bittersweet memories

As I drove down main street a few weeks ago, watching the old MacDonald, also known as Mitten-Nesbit buildings being torn down, I felt a tear …

Editorial--A progress report

Editorial--A progress report

The timing of changes inside the county assessor’s office could be better—a lot better. The thing is, with a contested primary just two weeks …

Linda Olson

Linda Olson

Funeral services for Linda Olson were held, April 21, 2022 at Pelan Funeral Services in Lyons. Burial was in Lyons Cemetery. She passed away A…

Leon Schram

Leon Schram

A Mass of Christian Burial for Leon Schram was celebrated April 22, 2022, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Tekamah. Burial was in Omaha’s C…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News