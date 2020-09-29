Burt County is among three Nebraska counties named a primary natural disaster area by the United States Department of Agriculture, Burt County Farm Service Agency Executive Director Julie Hall said last week. Producers in Burt, Douglas and Washington counties who suffered losses caused recent drought may be eligible for emergency loans through the FSA
Hall said the natural disaster designation allows FSA to extend much-needed emergency credit to producers recovering from natural disasters.
“Emergency loans can be used to meet various recovery needs including the replacement of essential items such as equipment or livestock, reorganization of a farming operation or the refinance of certain debts,” she said.
The deadline to apply for these emergency loans is May 10, 2021. FSA will review the loans based on the extent of losses, security available and repayment ability.
Farmers may contact their local USDA service center for further information on eligibility requirements and application procedures for these and other programs. Additional information is also available online at farmers.gov/recover. Burt county producers may contact the Wayne County FSA office to speak to an employee of the farm loan program team.
Producers who have questions on any FSA program should contact the Burt County Farm Service Agency office at 402-374-1920, ext. 2.