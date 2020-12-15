 Skip to main content
USDA relief available for livestock grazing losses

Livestock producers who suffered grazing losses due to drought in 2020 are reminded of the availability of the USDA’s Livestock Forage Disaster Program. Burt County has been approved for the program due to drought status as shown U.S. Drought Monitor, according to Burt County Farm Service Agency Executive Director Julie Hall.

“Our office has been contacting some of livestock producers to get information to begin the application process,” Hall said. “Eligible producers must have risk in eligible livestock and risk in eligible grazing lands.”

Eligible livestock includes beef cattle, dairy cattle, equine, goats, llamas, poultry, sheep or swine that have been or would have been grazing eligible land by Sept. 1, 2020.

“Again, grazing livestock only,” Hall said. “Feedlot livestock and non-weaned livestock are not eligible.

Eligible land is land the in which the producer has a risk. Hall said her office will need to have a copy of any written leases, if needed, for verification. If a written lease is not available, FSA will provide CCC-855 for lessor and lessee signature with the lease information.

More information can be found at farmers.gov/recover.

Hall said sign-up runs through the end of January, “but now is a perfect time to begin the process. If we have not contacted you, please give the office a call.”

Producers who have questions on any FSA program should contact the Burt County Farm Service Agency office at 402-374-1920, ext. 2.

