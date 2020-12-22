USDA to conduct survey about hired on-farm labor

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service will continue its biannual Agricultural Labor Survey. The survey will collect information about hired labor from more than 2,500 Northern Plains farmers and ranchers.
“Labor data are critical to farming operations and important information about the characteristics and activities of hired workers helps administer farm labor programs,” said Nicholas Streff, director of the NASS Northern Plains Region Field Office. “The data that farm operators provide through NASS’s Agricultural Labor Survey help leaders, associations, and farmers themselves make decisions based on accurate information.”
USDA and the U.S. Department of Labor use the results of this survey to estimate the demand for, and availability of, seasonal agricultural workers, establish minimum wage rates for agricultural workers, administer farm labor recruitment and placement service programs, and assist legislators in determining labor policies.
In the survey, NASS asks participants to answer a variety of questions about hired farm labor on their operations, including total number of hired farm workers, hours worked, and wages paid for the weeks of July 12-18 and October 11-17. For their convenience and safety, survey participants have the option to respond by mail or online at agcounts.usda.gov. Survey response is protected by federal law (Title 5 Subtitle A, Public Law 107-347), which keeps respondent identity and answers confidential.
“By asking about two separate reference periods each time we collect data during the year, we are able to publish quarterly data and capture seasonal variation,” said Streff. “This approach reduces the number of times we ask farm operations to respond to surveys while ensuring that accurate and timely data are available for anyone conducting research or analyses.”
NASS will compile, analyze, and publish survey results in the Farm Labor report. All previous Farm Labor publications are available online at nass.usda.gov/Publications.
For more information on NASS surveys and reports, call the NASS Northern Plains Region Field Office at (800) 582-6443.