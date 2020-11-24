The U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced the 2021 signup periods for general Conservation Reserve Program and CRP Grasslands offers. General signup for CRP will be open from Jan. 4, 2021 to Feb. 12, 2021; signup for CRP Grasslands runs from March 15, 2021 to April 23, 2021. Both programs are competitive and provide annual rental payments for land devoted to conservation purposes.
“The Conservation Reserve Program and the many focused programs that come under it, like CRP Grasslands, are some of our most critical tools we have to help producers better manage their operations while conserving natural resources,” said Nebraska Farm Service Agency State Executive Director Nancy Johner. “As one of our nation’s largest conservation endeavors, CRP has proven to protect our nation’s valuable resources. Next year’s signup gives our farmers and ranchers an opportunity to enroll in CRP for the first time or continue their participation for another term.”
Through CRP, farmers and ranchers establish long-term, resource-conserving plant species, such as approved grasses or trees, to control soil erosion, improve water quality, and enhance wildlife habitat on cropland. Farmers and ranchers who participate in CRP help provide numerous benefits to the nation’s environment and economy. CRP general signup is held annually. The competitive general signup includes increased opportunities for enrollment of wildlife habitat through the State Acres For Wildlife Enhancement (SAFE) initiative.
CRP Grasslands helps landowners and operators protect