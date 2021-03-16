Vaccination, registrations, expanding

In an address to the nation Thursday night, President Joe Biden urged every state to make every adult eligible for a COVID-19 vaccination by May 1.
The president’s directive is part of a bigger plan that includes increasing the number of vaccine sites and using active-duty troops, retired medical professionals and others to supporting the vaccination effort. The White House is also rolling out a new website and 1-800 number to assist with finding vaccines.
Nebraska may get there without the president’s prodding.
So far, Nebraska has stuck to its prioritized plan of vaccinating first those who need it the most. That plan now is stretching out to include more groups under the Phase 1B umbrella.
Locally, Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department last week was opening up its clinics to more potential recipients.
At a clinic in West Point Thursday, for example, the department made vaccines available to more than senior citizens. It lowered the age limit to 65 and allowed several other demographic groups, including healthcare workers, Emergency Medical Services, first responders, law enforcement, grocery workers, transportation sector (like trucking, railroad or gas station workers), Postal Service workers, public transit workers, food processing workers, corrections officers and staff, educators, school staff, daycare employees, funeral home staff and coroners, homeless shelter staff, and utilities workers.
Tekamah-Herman staff received the first round of Pfizer vaccine on Wednesday.
The department has a similar clinic scheduled for Decatur on March 17. It will run from 2-7 p.m. in the community room at Holy Family Catholic Church. Appointments can be booked through the department’s Web site: elvphd.org. Only those with an appointment will be vaccinated.
Some area clinics and pharmacies are also receiving COVID-19 vaccines, but the amount of vaccine they have changes rapidly. People in the Phase 1B category are asked to check with their physician’s office and/or local pharmacy to see if they have vaccine appointments available
The Moderna vaccine will be provided at the Decatur clinic.
State health officials urge Nebraskans to take advantage of whatever brand of vaccine is being used and get vaccinated as soon as they can.
Anyone in Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department’s’s four-county area over 65 years of age who wants on the department’s notification list to get a vaccine can register online at through the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services at vaccinate.ne.gov; or through the heatlh department at https://bit.ly/2MAHBvB. Adding your name to the list does not mean making an appointment for a vaccination, rather, it ensures that you will be notified of updates as they are available.
Decatur went a step further in the vaccination process. A community group spearheaded an effort to get everyone in the village and the surrounding area registered. Using resources at the Sears Center, volunteers walked those needing some help through the registration process during sessions March 6 and 11. They also booked appointments for the March 17 clinic.
Bonnie Hennig, a spokesman for the group, said the drive was successful.
“It was steady, we had a few come in every hour,” Hennig said. “With the postcards, I think everybody in Decatur at least knew about it. It had directions to register yourself if you wanted to.”
Those interested in registering will need to provide their name and contact information, date of birth and answer health questions used to help determine priority group eligibility. Any information entered is strictly confidential and used solely for this purpose. Friends, family and caregivers are encouraged to assist others with vaccine sign-up if needed. The DHHS information line can assist those with limited technology, language or Internet access, and is available by calling 531-249-1873 or toll free at 833-998-2275.
DHHS reported Friday morning 193,457 people had received both doses of vaccine, up 40,000 from the week before. It takes two doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine to be fully effective.
Statewide, 573,638 doses had been administered of the 701,145 that have been received to date. DHHS figures show 13 percent of the state’s population over the age of 16 has received both doses.
Friday’s figures from the DHHS showed Burt County had seen 24 of its 638 total cases in the last 14 days, an increase of 15 cases over the last week.
Statewide, 203,890 people had tested positive for the virus as of Friday morning, according to the DHHS. The department says over 77 percent of them, 157,780, have recovered.
Only 119 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized as of Friday morning.
State health officials remain adamant that anyone who may have been exposed to COVID-19 should quarantine and get tested. Nebraskans are reminded to wear a mask, watch your distance, wash hands often, and avoid the 3Cs—crowded places, close contact with others, and confined spaces—every time you’re away from home.