Vaccinations starting as case count drops

Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department couldn’t produce an updated risk dial last week. Staff at the department has been busy with more important work—namely, organizing vaccination clinics in accordance with the state’s delivery plan.
As such, the dial released Dec. 22 remains in effect and the county’s reading remains at 2.57, in the middle of the Elevated range.
If a new dial is released soon, it is expected to show a decline.
As of Tuesday morning, Jan. 5,, Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services was reporting that Burt County had seen just 16 of its 523 total positive cases within the last 14 days. Those figures indicate only 6 more positive cases in the last week.
Locally, ELV said Burt County’s active case count had dropped to 62 by Dec. 30, about one-third of the 177 reported Dec. 15. Health department officials say 450 county patients have recovered but two more people have succumbed to the virus, increasing the death count to nine.
Statewide, 169,585 people had tested positive for the virus as of Tuesday morning, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services. DHHS says more than two-thirds of them, 114,249, have recovered.
During his press briefing Jan. 4, Gov. Pete Ricketts said 36,721 doses of vaccine had been administered in the state, including 107 second doses.
More vaccine is expected to arrive in Nebraska this week. An ELV spokesman said area nursing homes are coordinating vaccinations with their pharmacy partners. The department expects to start lining up clinics for first responders in Burt County this week.
Some area first responders already have been vaccinated.
Craig EMT Alana Pearson was among a handful of first responders from the village getting vaccinated at a clinic at the West Point fire hall Dec. 17. EMTs from Craig, Oakland and Lyons attended.
Pearson told the Plaindealer that Craig’s fire department, like the others in the county, had been working with Burt County Emergency Manager Andrew Donawa to compile a list of first responders who wanted the vaccine. They soon learned that Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health was putting together a clinic in West Point and any first responders from the area were welcome to attend.
Two vaccine doses are needed to reach full effectiveness against COVID-19 and the same brand of vaccine must be administered for both doses. Pearson said she goes back for the second shot on Jan. 8.
The afterschool program coordinator at Oakland-Craig, Pearson said that as an educator she knew she wanted to be vaccinated and when the opportunity arose, she took it. But she admitted to having some reservations.
“Getting a flu shot usually makes me sick, so I was kind of worried about it,” she said. “But I didn’t have any reaction at all, just a little soreness at the injection site, but that’s common for an intramuscular injection.”
As of Wednesday morning, more than 27,000 first doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been given to Nebraska hospital, health care and emergency medical services workers and those who will be vaccinating priority groups in the months to come.
In addition, on-site vaccinations for residents and staff of long-term care facilities began across the state last week. Facilities have scheduled more than 130 clinics for the coming weeks.
Additional vaccine shipments were delayed due to weather moving through the region, but are expected to arrive by the end of the week.
The Pfizer vaccine was 95 percent effective and the Moderna vaccine 94 percent effective in phase three clinical trials. Comparatively, the flu vaccine is generally 40 to 60 percent effective. Neither COVID vaccine contains a live virus and cannot give individuals COVID-19.
The COVID-19 vaccine is not yet available to the public. The CDC has not announced a date, but it’s expected to be spring before sufficient supplies are available to begin mass vaccination. The Nebraska Immunization Program and statewide partners continue their planning for COVID-19 vaccine distribution and administration.
“We’re still in a window where precautions are our best defense against infection,” said Dr. Gary Anthone, chief medical officer and director of public health for DHHS. “Vaccinations are vital to protecting the health care workers caring for COVID-19 patients, but it will take a second dose to reach full effectiveness. So we all need to be mindful of limiting opportunities for the virus to spread in our daily interactions.
“Staying home if we’re sick and getting a test helps protect our loved ones and our friends, and it helps protect our health care community.”