Vaccine clinic set for Thursday in West Point

Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department will be holding a vaccine clinic for residents of Cuming, Burt, Stanton and Madison counties and who are 65 years of age and over. The clinic will be held at the Nielsen Center in West Point on Thursday, March 11, 5-8 p.m.
For those in that age group who wish to get an appointment for the vaccine, please go online to www.elvphd.org to find the link to schedule your appointment: https://elvphd.org/Covid-19-Vaccine-Appointments.
The department is not reserving doses nor scheduling appointments for anyone other than this age group at this time. Those wanting to register for future notifications of appointment availability can go to www.vaccinate.ne.gov to do so. Those who have already added their names to the notification list by phone call or online over the last few weeks and months do not need to do so again.
ELVPHD will accommodate those with limited access to a computer. The public can help by assisting those without computer access to sign up, as well. This will allow the health department to reach the most people in the shortest amount of time.