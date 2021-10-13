 Skip to main content
Venita Pounds

Graveside services for Venita Pounds were held Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Lyons Cemetery. She passed away Oct. 3, 2021, at Legacy Gardens in Pender at the age of 92.

Venita J. Pounds was born June 17, 1929, to Leslie and Doris Swanson in Lyons. A 1947 graduate of Lyons High School, she was involved in several school activities and clubs and was a cheerleader and majorette for the Lions during her high school years. After graduation, she married her high school sweetheart, Roy B. Pounds, on June 17, 1948.

Venita loved spending her time going to the many sporting and other activities in which her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren participated. She loved spending time with family and friends.

She was an avid bowler for over 45 years, traveling all over to bowl in tournaments. She enjoyed watching Husker football and volleyball and her beloved St. Louis Cardinals on television.

Venita was heavily involved with the Methodist church and the funeral committee. Over the years, she worked part-time at Little’s, Steiny’s and Smith’s Save More in Lyons. But no matter how busy she was, she always made it a point to be home for her kids to greet them as they came in the door.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Roy B. Pounds and son, Richard L. Pounds.

She is survived by her sister, Shirley (Sid) Preston of Wayne; daughter, Dee Maly of Lincoln; sons, Jason (Natalie) Pounds of Lincoln, Jerrod (Cindy) Pounds of Lake Waukomis, Mo.; grandchildren, Josh (Denikka) Maly of San Diego, Calif, Trent (Tiffany) Maly of Lincoln, Abe (Bobbi) Maly of Lincoln; Leighton (Sam) LaFleur of Valley Center, Kan., Ashlynn Pounds and Brynnan Pounds of Lake Waukomis, Mo.; six great-grandchildren; many nephews, nieces, cousins and other relatives.

Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation.

Pelan Funeral Services was in charge of the arrangements.

