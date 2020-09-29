Burt County Veteran Service Officer Penny Warren and the Omaha Vet Center are co-hosting an outreach event for veterans of Burt County. The event will be held Oct. 7, 2020, from 3 to 7 p.m at the veterans hall in downtown Tekamah.
Veterans may come at any time and ask questions. If they prefer, they may call 402-346-6735 and make an appointment with for that day as well.
The Omaha Vet Center provides readjustment counseling service for combat veterans, including PTSD, general readjustment, marriage and family, drug and alcohol, and education and employment counseling.