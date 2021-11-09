Veterans Day ceremony in Tekamah

The public is invited to attend a Veterans Day program set for 10 a.m. at Tekamah-Herman High School.
After the posting of the colors by an honor guard of local veterans, the school choir will perform patriotic music. The speaker for the day will be Chuck Kahlandt. Historian Donnie Dodge’s film, “Chatterbox,” the story of Tekamah man Bob Chatt’s World War II aircraft, also will be shown.
After the retirement of the colors, the program moves across the street to the veterans memorial on the courthouse lawn.