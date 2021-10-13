Vickie (Anderson) Green

 Skip to main content
Memorial services for Vickie Green, age 58, of Tilden, Neb., were held Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at the Tilden City Auditorium in Tilden. A Burt County native, Vickie died Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk at the age of 58.

Vickie Lynn was born on Aug. 3, 1963, to Delmar and Sue (Gibbs) Anderson, in Blair. She was raised in Craig and graduated from Oakland-Craig High School in 1981.

On January 19, 1985, Laurence “Larry” Arthur Green and Vickie Lynn Anderson were united in marriage at the First Presbyterian Church in Lyons. They had three daughters, Jennifer Ann, Heather Lynn, and Hailey Marie.

Vickie resided in Tilden, with her significant other, CJ Rudnick, for the last 10 years. They made a life she loved on the ranch, raising steers and playing with grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents; father, Delmar Anderson; husband, Laurence “Larry” Green; daughter, Hailey Green; and son-in-law, Brett Eggers.

She is survived by her mother, Sue Anderson; brothers, Delwin (Ann) Anderson and Darryl (Joy) Anderson; sister, Denise (John) Marr; significant other, CJ Rudnick; daughter, Heather (Ed) Hansen; step-sons, Colt (Sidney) Rudnick and Dakota (Kelsey) Rudnick; step-daughter, Jennifer Green; grandchildren, Degan and Gannon Hansen, Lane and Cruize Rudnick, Ava and Cohen Rudnick, Kierstan, Ashlyn, and Micah Green; and the good ole’ Bait dog.

Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home of Tilden was in charge of the arrangements. An online guestbook is available at www.brockhausfuneralhome.com.

