Victoria Ann Marshall

A celebration of life for Victoria Ann Elliott Marshall will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at the Niobrara Evangelical Lutheran Church in Niobrara, Neb., with a luncheon to follow. Interment will be at the L’eau Qui Court Cemetery in Niobrara. A visitation will be held on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the church.
Victoria “Vickie” Ann Elliott, 68, embraced the Lord’s loving arms on Aug. 16, 2021, at Josie Harper Hospice House in Omaha surrounded by her family, after a three-year fight with lung cancer at the UNMC Buffett Cancer Center.
Victoria was born Nov. 27, 1952, in Fremont to Mary (Grovenburg) and James Lloyd Elliott.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Mary (Grovenburg) Elliott; grandmother Mary Marie Bies Elliott; grandfather Victor Elliott; mother-in-law Patricia Harmon Hughes; father-in-law Eldon Marshall; husband, Craig Marshall; and best friend Patricia Hawkins Oligmueller.
She is survived by her special partner Paul Hughes of Columbus; father, James Elliott of Niobrara; mother-in-law Carole Marshall of Stapleton; father-in-law Howard Hughes of Columbus; daughters Heather (Sam) Vogler-Fischer of Omaha, Teresa Vogler (Pat) Braniff of Tekamah, and their children Alivia, Ethan, Julianna, Lukus, Thomas and Savannah; and daughter Ciera Marshall (Kyle) Noble of Sioux Falls, S.D., and their children Layla, Ellianna, Noah and Remington.
Per Victoria’s request, memorials are suggested to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 381065 or through the hospital’s Web site: stjude.org.
Iverson Memorial Chapel of Broken Bow was in charge of the arrangements.