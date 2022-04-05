‘Visitor’ highlights courthouse security issues, sheriff says

An unwelcome visitor at Burt County Courthouse March 14 may have been the flash point for enhanced security measures at the century-old facility.
On March 14, the courthouse was visited by what is known as a First Amendment Auditor. They are part of a largely American social movement that usually involves photographing or filming from a public space. Auditors tend to film or photograph government buildings, equipment, access control points and sensitive areas, as well as recording law enforcement or military personnel.
Auditors believe that the movement promotes transparency and open government. Critics argue that audits are often confrontational in nature, as auditors often refuse to self-identify or explain their activities.
Burt County Sheriff Eric Nick said auditors try to spark a confrontation, trying to elicit an overreaction from law enforcement.
He said the individual in question is a “well-known agitator” who does this for a living, working for deep-pocketed organizations. Nick said the person also is know to several area law enforcement organizations, including the FBI.
The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that as long as the auditor remains in a public place where they are legally allowed to be, they have the right to record anything in plain view—subject to very limited time, place and manner restrictions.
While the visit created little more than a stir inside the building, Nick and Deputy Sergeant Ken Bang, the county’s emergency manager, told the county Board of Supervisors last week that it did highlight security weaknesses the sheriff’s office wants to address.
Bang said a security audit conducted by members of the U.S. Marshals Service offered a list of short-term and long-term plans for security enhancement.
Among the short-term measures is the implementation of a secure entrance. Under the plan, the main west doors of the courthouse would be closed. The public would enter through the south door, which is ADA accessible. The door would be monitored by an armed security guard and anyone entering would have to pass through the county’s metal detector.
Board members said that while some counties are taking similar measures, many are not.
The Dodge and Cuming county courthouses both have secure entrances. The Washington County Courthouse has installed safety barriers at its county offices.
When asked how the public might receive the change, Bang said he hoped the public would be supportive “because we are trying to protect them.”
“Ninety-nine percent of the people are great. We don’t want to punish anybody,” he said.
Other options include the installation of “panic buttons” inside each county office and the deployment of a network of surveillance cameras, all of which would be wired into the county 911 center in the courthouse basement.
Plans are not final and none of the changes are imminent. Nick said a written proposal would be submitted to the board for its approval before any work is done.
In other business during its March 28 meeting, the county board:
—During a videoconference with Nebraska Department of Revenue’s Ruth Sorensen and other officials, heard that the department’s January report that led to the resignation of former County Assessor Joni Renshaw is now moot.
Sorensen said the deficiencies in the assessor’s office are being addressed systematically and praised County Assessor Katie Hart for her transparency and cooperation.
“She faced an overwhelming job and she’s been great,” Sorensen said. “She has created a very cooperative team.”
The report highlighted inconsistencies in property valuations, especially in commercial and residential property in Tekamah and Oakland.
At last week’s meeting, Sorensen said “great strides” had been made in equalizing values.
District 7 Supervisor Carl Pearson said the report “scared the heck out of me,” and asked Sorensen if she was happy with the progress being made.
Sorensen said the conditions cited in the report are still being monitored and are being addressed one at a time.
“I am very comfortable with what I’ve seen in the last month and a half,” she said.
—After waiting nearly a half-hour for a bid from a competitor, accepted a $239,000 bid from Nebraska Machinery for the purchase of a new payloader.
Making the decision now avoided a price increase expected to take effect April 1.
The roads department had budgeted for the purchase. Buying the new one will give the county three payloaders. The two it has are both more than 20 years old and have approximately 6,000 hours on them.
Road department officials had not determined the future of the two existing machines. One is kept in Tekamah and the other in Lyons. They then are moved if needed elsewhere. If both are kept, one could be housed at a third county shed, like in Craig, for example, to make for more efficient use of resources.
—Gave local approval to a request for a Special Designated License for Nelson’s Food Pride to cater a May 7 reception at Harvest Moon. The request now must be approved by the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission.
—Accepted a new interlocal agreement between the county, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and Nebraska Extension regarding the 4-H program in the county.
The last agreement was signed in 1997.
—Approved a request from Midtown Body Shop in Tekamah for a commercial renovation grant through the Burt County Economic Development Corp. Submitted by Jason Ruwe, the grant request cites replacement of several doors and windows, including overhead doors, at the property, as well as new guttering and facia.
The grant program allows payment of half of the low bid for a project with a maximum grant of $15,000. Ruwe was approved for $11,167.46.