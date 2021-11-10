Volunteer 4-H road show

Nebraska 4-H is excited to bring the 4-H Volunteer Road Show to volunteers statewide this November! The 4-H volunteer road show will rotate host locations each year, get registered today at the location near you. Please see the attached flyer for details regarding the dates, locations and times. Each road show location will have the following schedule: meal and table topics, 4-H volunteer impact and introduction of resources, choice of workshops for session 1 and 2 and finished with a wrap-up session on introducing parliamentary procedure to youth. Visit https://4h.unl.edu/volunteer-road-show for more specific information and registration link. Registration closes one week prior to each road show session. Check it out!
There is a session Nov. 15 at Central Community College in Columbus, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Registration is $8 and includes a meal and all materials. Payment is due at the door.
4-H Planning Meeting – November 22
Don’t forget to put Nov. 22 on your calendar for the 4-H planning meeting. There will be a livestock topic meeting in the meeting room of the Burt County Courthouse in Tekamah as well as a general 4-H topic meeting on the second floor of the courthouse. The meetings will begin at 7 p.m. Bring your ideas and calendars (2021 and 2022) so activities and dates can be set. Everyone is welcome to attend so let’s make the 2022 Burt County 4-H year even better!
4-H Achievement Applications (Awards)
Now is the time to start working on your 4-H achievement application awards for 2021. In order to compete for awards you must fill an online form found at: https://4h.unl.edu/achievement-application and include the 4-H awards application sheet as well as paper copies of these forms. They are due in the extension office by Monday, Jan. 3. If you’d rather email the completed forms to me please do so to mloftis2@unl.edu, but please call the office to make sure I know they are coming! If you have questions please feel free to ask!
Also all diamond clover level applications are due on Monday, Jan. 3! Thanks!
Catch-A-Calf Program
Applications for 2022-2023 Catch-A-Calf held at the National Western Stock Show are NOW OPEN and are due Dec. 15, 2021. Apply at
https://nationalwestern.com/livestock-shows/catch-a-calf-program/.
Please note, this program is only open to active 2021 4-H members ages 14-18 (who must be residents) in Colorado, Kansas, Nebraska and Wyoming.