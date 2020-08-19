The public’s help is being sought in locating Grant Nesemeier.
The 20-year-old Craig man has been missing since Aug. 3 and reportedly does not have access to a vehicle or a phone.
Nesemeier’s family is organizing an effort to search the farm fields near their home on Aug. 22. Volunteers are asked to assemble there at 6 a.m.
Nesemeier is described as 5-foot-11, 160 lbs., with brown eyes and brown hair. He goes by the nickname Oggie
Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to call the Burt County Sheriff’s Office at 402-374-2900.
Nesemeier also is the subject of an arrest warrant issued by the Burt County Court after he failed to appear at a hearing Aug. 4 called to address a motion to have his probation revoked. Bond was set at $10,000 or 10 percent cash.
In it’s motion for revocation, the state alleges Nesemeier has missed testing dates and appointments with his probation officer, that he has not completed chemical dependency treatment as ordered and that he has not complied with a GPS monitoring order.