Funeral services for Walter Morrow were Saturday, May 29, 2021, at Pelan Funeral Services-Lyons. Burial with military honors was in Decatur’s Hillcrest Cemetery. The 85-year-old Lyons man passed away Sunday, May 23, 2021, at Accura Healthcare in Sioux City.
Walter Samuel Morrow was born July 28, 1935, to Stella Thoney and raised by Byron “Bud” and Mary (Hittle) Morrow.
Walt grew up in rural Decatur and graduated from Decatur Public School in 1952. He enlisted in the U.S, Navy in August 1955. His time in the USN fueled a lifetime of stories he loved to tell. His service included time on the USS New Orleans, where he assisted with recovery of Apollo 14 and its astronauts. He retired from the USS Thomaston in March 1976 after 20 ½ years of service, having achieved rank of Chief Warrant Officer-3.
While stationed in California, he met Elizabeth (Margaret) Mahon. They were married in Upland, Calif., on Oct. 18, 1958, and went on to have three sons: Tony, Byron, and Tom. After returning to Nebraska with his family in 1976, Walt farmed, ran a firewood business and enjoyed going dancing.
Walt was introduced to Patsy Hanson and they were married in January 1998. They spent the rest of their lives splitting their time between the farm and Sioux City.
He was preceded in death by his parents; both wives; four brothers; eight sisters; son, Byron; and stepson, Greg.
Walt is survived by his sons Tony and Tom; sisters, Artie and Bernice; brother, Dale, four stepsons; 24 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren.
