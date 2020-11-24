Funeral services for Wanda Blankenbeckler were Friday, Nov. 20 at Campbell Aman Funeral Home in Blair. Graveside services followed in Tekamah Cemetery. The Tekamah native was called to her heavenly home on Nov. 15, 2020. She was 83.
Wanda Rose (Giles) Blankenbeckler was born Dec. 12, 1936, in Tekamah, the daughter of Darious and Pearl (Price) Giles. She attended and graduated from Tekamah High School. On April 20, 1956, she was united in marriage to Charles L. Blankenbeckler at the Methodist church in Tekamah. Wanda worked for many years as a switchboard operator for Huntel. Wanda and Chuck were longtime codirectors of the Washington County Food Pantry and jointly received Enterprise Publishing Company’s Volunteer of the Year award in 2000.
She was a longtime member of First United Methodist Church in Blair. Wanda will always be remembered for her deep growing faith and sharing scripture with others.
Wanda is survived by her son Robert “Chuck” and friend Gail Dunning, sister Linda Caldwell, along with many extended family members.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Charles, sisters: Daphne Archer, Bonnie Crippen and Carma Robinson; brothers: Bobbie Giles, Lonnie Giles and Kenneth Giles.
Campbell Aman Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.