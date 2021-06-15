Watching the clouds roll in

Kent and I have been sitting on the patio this morning (Friday) watching the (hopefully) storm roll in from the west. The farmer in us has us hoping for rain after many days of heat and there is something comforting about the dark clouds, almost a peaceful feeling coming along with them even though the knowledge of some not-so-good stuff may happen right along with the hopeful rain. It clearly hasn’t rained yet as I write this.
Our office window peers to the northwest so I can see what’s happening now. It’s getting darker outside, the wind has come up. The birds have gone to home base, we noticed just before we came in, to escape the gnats that prefer their pre-storm activity. Posh and Herbie are with us in the house as well, just in case. One more cup of coffee to enjoy. Come on rain!
How many times have we lived through these summer storms to have them fly over us without nary a drop of moisture? Too many to count. Yet, my dad always, always followed those “storms” up with the remark, “at least we know it can happen.”
And eventually, it would. The dry years were the hardest and he always left us feeling optimistic with that remark, even when the dark clouds didn’t deliver the rain.
Raindrops on the window now! We’ll take the slightest bit of the wet stuff as Kent and I believe the nutrients in the raindrops are irreplaceable no matter how short-lived the shower.
Aw, it’s raining. How delightful. Hope you’re enjoying it as well.