Tekamah native Wayne Parker passed away Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at Methodist Fremont Health. The Fremont man was 71. Burial will be in the spring at the Argo Cemetery near Uehling.
Wayne was born on March 27, 1949, in Tekamah to Don and Arline (Conklin) Parker. After graduation, Wayne worked with his father at P&H Repair in Oakland. He then worked for 18 years at Messers Auto Paint store in Fremont.
Wayne married Karen Nelson on Sept. 3, 1994, in Craig.
He loved hunting, the Colorado mountains and John Wayne. He was proud of his Honda Gold Wing motorcycle and he always insisted on being the driver of any vehicle he was in. He loved his family gatherings, chocolate chip cookies, Oreos and his dog, Sandy.
Wayne is survived by his wife, Karen; son, Rod (Heather) Parker of Arlington and their children, Xander and Connor; daughter, Angela Parker of Fremont; mother, Arline Parker of Fremont; sisters, Ruth Elaine (Dale) Rezac of Omaha, Kathleen McIntosh of Herman, Naida (Pat) Keller of Tekamah, and Rebecca (Ron) Crogan of Tekamah; brother, Robert (Lesa) Parker of Fremont; brother-in-law, Charles Nelson of Gering, Neb., and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Don; parents-in-law, Gordon and Jacqueline Nelson and brother-in-law, Gerald McIntosh.
Memorials may be directed to the family or the American Diabetes Foundation.
Moser Memorial Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.