It sometimes takes a minute for things to sink in.
Clearly I am a person that likes to chit-chat. Gossiping isn’t my “jam” yet chit-chatting is. I like to visit, share, giggle, talk, hear your jokes, catch up, hear about your family—you get the picture. Chit-chat.
So, whilst (love that word) I was doing this chittering of the chatter the other day with a sweet gal, it occurred to me that sometimes my sharing may be a little broad for some.
I don’t think I overshare too terribly often (also known as venting) and that’s usually just with very close friends and considering I have a pretty great life this venting doesn’t happen often, thankfully. Although those close friends may disagree, especially with this COVID/election stuff going on. Serious eye roll here.
At any rate, the reason for this writing was prompted by that conversation, obviously, because it occurred to me afterward that I had mentioned something to her that I felt everyone should actually know and that is: Petersen’s Bar 75 has always—even before COVID-19—always been on top of cleanliness to the best of our ability. And the entire staff has been awesome about not coming to work when feeling ill or feverish long before the pandemic hit. Also in full disclosure, there are those of us that have been tested for COVID and only two people—both subs who hadn’t been in contact with anyone for weeks—tested positive and came through it all with their health intact and for that we are very grateful.
After all, we like everyone to feel as calm as possible and just wanted to remind you that we are taking the COVID seriously. We do this because we care about you, believe in transparency and because we want to chit-chat a lot more with you in the future.
Phew, I feel better.
Love ya.