Welcome to Medicare Basics class is scheduled

If you or someone you love is turning 65 in the near future, now is the time to learn the basics about the Medicare Health Insurance program. It’s hard to sort through the blizzard of mail and phone calls to know what you need to do and when. You may not even need or want to apply at age 65 if you or your spouse is still working and you are on their insurance. It’s all about money, but you need to know your options so you don’t miss important deadlines – or end up with no insurance coverage at all.
Once you know the basics you can handle the rest, or at least you’ll know who to call for unbiased help.
Join the Medicare Basics informational meeting on Thursday, Sept. 16, at the Dodge County Extension Office at 1206 West 23rd Street in Fremont, NE. Current Covid precautions will be taken, including social distancing and masks will be strongly encouraged. If the meeting cannot safely be held in person a Zoom session will be coordinated for those able to join in this manner.
The meeting will begin at 7:00 p.m. and absolutely nothing will be marketed or sold. It’s a free informational meeting presented by Mary Loftis, a trained State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP) counselor. Anyone from any county or community is welcome to take part in this program. Family members are also encouraged to attend. A question and answer session will be available after the presentation.
A future Welcome to Medicare session is planned for Thursday, Jan. 27, at 7 p.m. in Oakland at the Rosen Room in the Oakland Auditorium if that date works better in your schedule.
Please call Nebraska Extension in Dodge County today at 402-727-2775 to register for the Sept. 16 Medicare Basics session.