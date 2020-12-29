Welcome to Medicare Basics

Celebrate your upcoming 65th birthday by attending a “Welcome to Medicare,” class. If you or a family member are turning 65 in the near future, it’s a milestone birthday and a cause for celebration. It can also be a cause for concern and confusion.
Once you know the basics you can handle the rest, or at least you’ll know who to call for unbiased help.
Not only is it “New to Medicare,” but because of the COVID-19 regulations on social distancing it’s going to require us to share this Medicare information virtually. I will be offering the Medicare Basics information online via computer on Thursday, Jan. 28, 7 p.m. Now don’t panic. I know many of you feel less than comfortable on the computer and when I say it is a Zoom meeting, that may or may not make any sense to you. Trust me, I’m no Zoom professional myself, but I’ll have a friend helping make sure everyone can get on and you’ll all be much more comfortable with this format in the future! And of course if your kids or grandkids can get you set up on it – all the better!
The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. and absolutely nothing will be marketed or sold at this event. It’s a free informational meeting presented by Mary Loftis, a trained Senior Health Insurance Information Program counselor. Anyone from any county or community is welcome to take part in this program. Family members are encouraged to also tune in. I will mail out the PowerPoint slides before the event so sign up early so you have them to refer to and don’t have to take as many notes.
A future Welcome to Medicare session will hopefully be held face to face in late May in Blair if that location and time of year works better in your schedule.
Please call Nebraska Extension in Burt County at 402-374-2929 to register for the Jan. 28 Medicare education session. Please be able to share your phone number along with physical and e-mail address so we can send out the Zoom invitation and materials.