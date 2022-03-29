Well work is proceeding well

Decommissioning project almost two-thirds complete
For a number of years, the City of Tekamah has been taking steps to reduce the amount of nitrates found in the city’s drinking water.
Its first effort included decommissioning old wells found near the fire station and rehabilitating the well currently in use there to prevent nitrate infiltration. The main issue is that when the wells were sunk decades ago, the technology of the time didn’t allow for the proper environmental sealing that is available today. As such, when the pumps are engaged, groundwater from the surrounding area which is high in nitrates are drawn into the water system. The rehabilitation project reseals the interior of the borehole to keep the high nitrate water out and draw only the cleaner water from deeper levels.
That project has worked so well that the groups who funded the work, the Papio-Missouri River natural Resources District and the Nebraska Environmental Trust are paying to have similar work done at other city wells.
Tekamah City Council received an update on that work at its March 24 meeting.
Tom Christopherson of Groundwater Solutions, the company doing the work, said the project is roughly two-thirds complete.
The first part of the project, he said, is to decommission three old wells and install four monitoring wells near two wells currently in use: Well No. 3 and Well No. 4, both in the north part of town. Two of the three wells are decommissioned and the monitoring wells are in.
Christopherson said the monitoring wells are showing the expected results. When the pump is engaged, water levels in the monitoring wells drops significantly. To fix the problem, his company plans to regrout the inside of the wells to prevent groundwater from finding its way into the wells.
Christopherson also said three abandoned city wells located west of 13th St. and north of R, the site of the city’s ice plant nearly a century ago, have been located. Proper decommissioning of those three wells is expected to further reduce nitrate migration into wells 3 and 4.
Work on the entire project is expected to be completed in about a month. At that point, crews will turn their attention to Well No. 5, located near the cemetery.
In other business March 24, the council:
—Set two dates for clean-up efforts in the city.
The annual spring clean-up date will be April 23 with a rain date of May 7. On that day, yard waste can be dumped for free at the west transfer station. Appliances also can be dumped at the city’s cost, $15. All other prices remain in effect.
The council also set June 18 as a free dump day at the city compactor.
—Approved a reduced auditorium rental rate for the Tekamah-Herman Ball Association.
The organization is using the auditorium for its annual fundraiser dinner on April 16. Working under the new rental policy, the council asked the group to pay half the normal rate.
The council set the new policy about a month ago as a way to draw enough funds from renters to pay for cleaning costs.
—Accepted the mayor’s recommendation to name Sue Blake to the Tekamah Airport Authority board.
Blake replaces Allen Soll, her late husband, on the board. She was recommended to the mayor by airport chairman Chuck Goll.
Blake’s term expired at the end of 2022, making it open for election in November.
—Turned down a request from Three Rivers Housing Development to have city crews remove broken up concrete from the two building sites where Three Rivers has new houses nearing completion.
Council members and the mayor do not think it is the city’s place to perform that kind of work for private developers.
The job was estimated to take three street crew members at least half a day, plus the use of equipment.
Through a private contractor, the work is expected to cost approximately $2,000.
—Accepted the annual audit from CPA Ric Ortmeier.
The audit showed no material weaknesses in the city’s financial transaction practices.
It did find a deficiency, one Ortmeier said is shared by every small town in Nebraska. Due to limited number of personnel, there is no adequate segregation of duties to ensure internal control, the report reads.
Ortmeier’s suggestion remains as it has been for a number of years, that the council remain involved in the financial affairs of its various departmetns to ensure oversight and independent review functions.