What do you know about Medicare? If you or a loved one is nearing their 65th birthday it’s time to learn the basics. Don’t just rely on the confusing and vast amounts of mail you receive. Get unbiased information so you can make these important health care decisions with solid facts behind you. This also applies to individuals considering retirement after age 65. Getting good, unbiased information helps you plan for the change opportunities in your life.
Whether or not to take Medicare is one of the potential decisions you face as you reach the age of 65. If you’re turning 65 you may decide to keep working, which is great as long as you have employment insurance as good as Medicare and your company has 20 or more employees. Do you have an HSA (Health Savings Account)? Do you just want Medicare Part A? How much does Medicare cost? What about Medicare Advantage? What does Medicare cover?
The questions keep coming and coming just like the mail! They can seem overwhelming if you haven’t at least educated yourself about the different options.
If you’re looking for answers to these questions and many others, you are invited to attend a free educational workshop presented by Mary Loftis, long-time Nebraska SHIP/SMP Counselor. Nebraska SHIP is part of the Nebraska Department of Insurance, and its focus is to help people understand their insurance options. SHIP educates people about Medicare and detecting Medicare fraud, empowering Nebraskans with unbiased information to make informed decision about health insurance options while protecting themselves from fraud.
This Medicare workshop will be held on Thursday, March 30, at 935 Schneider St., Fremont, Neb., with 4 p.m. or 7 p.m. sessions being offered. Anyone is welcome to attend these workshops, so bring a friend.
Absolutely nothing will be marketed or sold, and your personal questions are welcome during or after the meeting.
Please call the Dodge County Extension Office at 402-727-2775 to register and for directions to the meeting location, or you may call 402-380-9554 and leave a voicemail with your name and phone number.
Learn about Medicare so you can make the best choices for your future by attending this Medicare education program.