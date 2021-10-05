What makes up the fabric of our lives?

This week I am wondering just when the first fall frost of 2021 will be. Frost can have paradoxical effect for gardens. Some crops get sweeter after a frost. Think Brassicas (sources I consulted said Cruciferae was its previous name) which in my garden this year includes Brussel sprouts and broccoli. Root crops like beets, carrots and parsnips also change in taste. Their stored energy of starch will be converted into sugars as the temperatures drop, thus becoming sweeter. Think vegetable anti-freeze.
On the other hand, frost can kill delicate crops. Sweet potatoes are native to tropical regions of the Americas and don’t tolerate frost. As I have around a dozen hills of sweet potatoes planted, I want to get them harvested before a frost warning is announced, but also want to get in every growing day I can. A check of the long term forecast shows night time temperatures in the 40’s and 50’s through Oct. 9. Doesn’t look like sweet potato harvest needs to be included on next week’s work list. However, clipping some vines for next year’s crop would be in order from the three different varieties I now grow.
I just wrapped up my harvest of regular potatoes, some of which I planted in plastic five gallon buckets with drainage (Read: bullet holes). I will not be doing that again due to poor yield. Until I grew potatoes, I truly didn’t understand the phrase “small potatoes” or an insignificant amount.
In late summer, I made a second planting of cucumbers. My first attempt in the spring did not grow, thus no pickles were canned. Now vines are covered with blossoms. There are a couple of one-inch growths with flowery ends. Will vegetables of canning size be produced before temperatures drop? Time will tell.
What lessons could be gleaned from a garden harvest? Will we learn lessons from our choices? Will we try again if other attempts aren’t fruitful? As we age, will we be like the crops that get sweeter with a light frost? Or will we react like a sweet potato with blackened foliage which can affect the state of whole tuber? Research on aging says positive changes in personality can occur even into the eighties. What a challenge!
I know I am ready to be done with tomato and pepper harvest this year. Before I gardened, I didn’t understand why anyone would look forward to a frost. But now I do.
I am ready to move onto roasting Brussel sprouts and sweet potatoes for side dishes. I am looking forward to the change.
May we all change and become sweeter as we age, while continuing to weave beauty into the tapestry of our lives.
Love livin’ in Craig.