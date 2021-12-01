What’s in your brain?

Brain sludge.
Dave Barry’s description goes like this: “Brain sludge is a term coined by leading scientists to describe the vast collection of moronic things that your brain chooses to remember instead of useful information. “
I have a new piece of brain sludge. After three days of substitute teaching for the Oakland-Craig music teacher, I have the song of “Jingle Bell Rock” stuck in my head.
It has a catchy tune that the kids love, first released by Bobby Helms in 1957. My Internet research says “Jingle Bell Rock” was written by a public relations man, Joe Beal, and an advertising business writer, Jim Boothe. It’s the type of song that encourages swaying or other types of movements, but I guessed the music instructor did not want that modeled, to later show up in the school’s winter concert.
Like the original “Jingle Bells,” it is really just a winter song for folks who live in the snow belt, as there is no mention of any religion or suggested religious symbolism.
“Jingle bell, jingle bell, jingle bell rock. Jingle bells swing and jingle bells ring. Snowin’ and blowin’ up bushels of fun. Now the jingle hop has begun.”
Now, I should be checking my gift list, writing Christmas cards and decorating my house, but all I can think about is “Jingle Bell Rock,” my new piece of brain sludge.
Just where is that box of Christmas decorations containing my Christmas CDs? Maybe I can chase that piece of sludge out of my brain!
Love livin’ in Craig.