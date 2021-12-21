What’s in your sphere of influence?

When you think about after Christmas, what do you envision? What would you like to include or exclude in the coming year? Many might say COVID. I know I certainly would, but what can I include or exclude that is in my sphere of influence? What is a worthy goal for the coming year?
As of December 15 of 2021, I have given 35 units of blood through the American Red Cross. That means I am only five donations away from being a five-gallon donor with them. Their literature states that the standard donation can be given every 56 days. Hmm. So, if there are 365 days a year, that means I could give at least six times in 2022, if I stay out of countries with malaria, that is. Not much chance of that in the coming year as being locked down and/or being treated for COVID in a foreign country is not something I wish to experience.
In January and February of 2020, we were traveling in Spain and Portugal. I was reading news from international sources. When we were on the Canary Islands, an autonomous community of Spain roughly 100 miles from Morocco, one news item jumped out. A hotel, close to where we were staying, was in total lockdown. Seems there was an Italian doctor who manifested the disease while vacationing there. At the time, we were staying at an Airbnb with a very unhappy host. Due to language barriers, we didn’t ever learn why she was so unhappy, but she was. It colored our view of that stay. When I learned more about COVID and envisioned being in lockdown with this lady, it was not pretty.
I would have quickly run out of books printed in English to read. We didn’t ever check, but now wonder if any television stations had English broadcasts. Just what would a person do under those restrictions? Stare out your window?
Guess I could write columns in advance. That would occupy about a half day per column. Yikes. That would leave a lot of time to fill, or a lot of columns written ahead.
Instead of warm beaches, great food and interesting sites to enjoy, I’d be confined. Doesn’t sound like a pleasant winter get-a-way to me.
I first became aware of folks making blood donations when my father was being treated for cancer in the summer of 1965. I was just entering the eighth grade, thus too young to roll up my sleeve. But both of my older siblings went to give blood. My memory is that they gave to replace blood used for my dad in one of his two surgeries. One, if not both, were told to not come back. My sister fainted in the hallway. My brother explained he was like a turnip.
I have often joked that giving blood is part of my weight reduction plan. I have worked hard to not gain weight during the past two years, in fact have gotten back to my weight of the early nineties. Not many people can say that.
Five more donations to become a five-gallon donor as I write this, but by the time you read this, I should have that number down to four with a donation gift of a cute shirt as proof. Going in four more times and reaching the five-gallon level sounds like a worthy goal for 2022.
As I dislike needles, I can’t say I look forward to actually donating. But I know that people need these donations, folks like my father. It’s not glamorous like offshore trips, but a worthwhile goal to work for in 2022. It is something that is in my sphere of influence.
What will you envision for the coming year?
Love livin’ in Craig.
Editor’s Note:
The blood supply in the United States has reached one of its lowest levels in recent years. Blood centers across the country are reporting less than a one-day’s supply of blood — a dangerously low level. If the nation’s blood supply does not stabilize soon, lifesaving blood may not be available for some patients when it is needed most.
Blood components have a short shelf-life and the blood supply needs to be constantly replenished. Blood can take up to three days to be tested, processed and made available for patients, so it’s the blood already on the shelves that helps save lives in an emergency. In the U.S., more than 16 million units of blood and blood products are transfused annually with more than 45,000 units needed daily.
The next blood drive in Tekamah is Jan. 31, 2022, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Appointments can be made at redcrossblood.org.