What’s ‘normal’ mean anymore?

Normal. Now what does that mean—hmmmm.
To me it means home. Laundry, cooking, gardening, grandkids, sunrises, sunsets, coffee with the hubs, snuggles with the pets, barefoot walks on the grass.
Webster’s defines “normal” this way: “regular, usual, stable mentally.”
This makes sense to me and why to me the word means home. At the very least, when life seems to be a bit more hilly than usual, I can do the regular chores, the usual routine and I can find stability in it. I can find common ground. I relax, breathe, create, pray. This works for me.
And throughout the years my normal hasn’t changed much at all as it seems these choices are a comfortable setting for me.
Children changed it for a while, yet with the addition of each one I introduced them to my routines, my ways of finding peace and it seemed to work for them as well. Sure, experiences need to be experienced for each of us in our own way as the world beckons us to do just that, but interestingly enough, normal comes through at some point.
I love seeing this happen. It makes me smile.
Normal. Simple. Tidy. Warm. Cozy. Home.
Grateful.