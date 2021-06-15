I love studies, especially when they prove me right and, thus, make me feel really smart. Like the study that basically says watching television kills stress better than yoga.
Psychologists at the Max Planck Institute for Human Cognitive & Brain Sciences in Leipzig, Germany, and at the Institute of Neuroscience & Psychology at the University of Glasgow studied the effects of television on the human mind.
Researchers found television is so effective at reducing stress, it can almost double as a painkiller and could be as tangible as a mother’s comfort. In fact, in a similar study, it was revealed that when kids watch television, they can become so mesmerized that they will feel less pain – even when you stick them with a needle.
According to doctors at the Department of Pediatrics of the University of Buffalo School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, the brain slips into a hypnotic state within seconds of watching TV. The Waldorf Early Childhood Association states that the hypnotic effect is largely caused by screen flicker which lowers your brainwaves into an alpha state, a state of mind that you would normally associate with meditation or deep relaxation.
I love these studies because I love television. It is practically my best friend. If you hate television you’re basically saying you hate my best friend. That makes me angry. You wouldn’t like me when I’m angry. I pout.
The studies also expose other wonderfulnesses of television:
• People spend loads of time and money on meditation in a fruitless effort to capture a state of mind you could easily get from watching a rerun of “McHale’s Navy.” Ah, they don’t make them like Ernest Borgnine anymore.
• Most of the time spent sitting in front of the television is used thinking about other stuff – like what’s on television later. When watching “Law & Order” I sometimes think of Jerry Orbach up in heaven drinking coffee from a Styrofoam cup. That was Jerry, always with the Styrofoam.
• Television allows married couples to spend time together without having to speak to each other. This is important. Couples need “proximity time,” but they shouldn’t ruin it by speaking to each other.
• Plus, for shutting up kids, television is a far better tool (from a legal standpoint) than duct tape.
A final indispensable truth: Don’t trust someone who doesn’t watch television. Pseudointellectuals make a point of telling people they never watch television; as if they’re spending all that time knocking out cures for cancer or inventing a talking hat. I hate those types of people – all they are doing is attempting to assert a kind of superiority. In reality, you have to be pretty clever to watch modern television and still function as a normal human being.
Claiming you never watch TV just means either you’re too broke to own a television, or you meditate in spandex 49ers pants. I can’t tell which is worse.