What visiting Greece has taught me

In 2001, our family of four travelled across Europe, landing in London and leaving from Athens 28 days later. Our children, Jane and John, were 16 and 18 at the time, with the elder one headed for college in the fall. Here are some recollections from our last week on the continent.
On the Eastern coast of Italy, some very helpful workers not only booked our passage to the Greek Island of Corfu via ferry, but also arranged lodging for us. It was the most inexpensive place of that trip and included a light breakfast and a communal evening meal. While there, we loved swimming and sitting on the patio overlooking the Ionian Sea.
Our cabin was in the shade of 1,000-year-old olive trees owned by their family as long as could be remembered. What fun we had talking with other guests of the hostel from all over the world. It was an entertaining, yet relaxing conclusion to our month of travels.
During one conversation with our delightful hosts, we were asked “How often do you eat meat?” Jim said every day. (In reality, Jim wants and typically has meat with every meal, but wisely did not share that.) Spiros and Magdelina shared that that was their goal, to eat meat every day. It was a humbling interchange.
We had just turned in a rental car used to explore the island of Corfu and were walking past business fronts. In front of a travel agency, a man started to chat with us and invited us in for Greek coffee. We got information regarding ferry passage to the mainland and just enjoyed our conversation.
We loved his story about getting phone service while he was living in the United States. He relayed that he called, requesting to have a phone installed and was told they’d be out tomorrow. He thought dismissively, “yeah,” because in Greece they’ll say, “we’ll be out next month,” and next month it would again be next month and you’d be lucky to get a (land line) phone installed that year. Much to his surprise, the installation was completed the next day. He was obviously impressed by the prompt and friendly American service but disparaged our values that focused just on money.
John and Jane listened attentively. As we were preparing to leave, in the middle of conversation, this affable man said, “But you are Americans. You have the money of gods.” When we were out of earshot, our kids inquired, “Do we really have the money of gods?” Jim responded, “Well to that Greek we do.”
While in Athens, we trekked up to Acropolis Hill, where we saw the Parthenon, a temple dedicated to the Greek goddess Athena, considered to be the patroness of the people of Athens. Many consider it to be the finest example of Greek architecture.
From that high point, the Theatre of Dionysus can be seen on the south slope of the Acropolis, as well as other ancient structures. The museum at the site explained so much and we enjoyed that too!
Oh, I almost forgot about the cats. We saw many cats, maybe dozens. Wonder if they are still there?
What lesson might you take from reading this column? If you have a phone and can eat meat every day, you too “have the money of gods.” My travels have helped me to understand that I have enough.
Love livin’ in Craig.