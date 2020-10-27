Everyone does a pretty good job of keeping in touch—either on social media, via phone texts/calls, e-mails, etc.—and that has been extremely nice.
For sure social media has been my friend through all of this “stuff” and without it I’m sure I would be in the dark about so much that’s been going on whether it be hospital stays, births, deaths, weddings, job raises, new jobs and the like.
Thanks to Facebook, a thumbs up, a heart, a sad face or quick comment can let someone know that they’re thought of and loved.
Yes, the social media thing has my appreciation and yes, I am very selective about what I read on there and no, it all doesn’t get my attention. I keep things positive for my own well being.
I also find It’s important to keep in contact with one another in even the good old fashioned way of popping into PB 75 or other establishments/businesses which gives me the chance to ask a sincere question regarding someone’s well-being or give a wave (I hug, but realize and respect that not all do) to give warm reassurance.
The relearning of respecting one another’s space is making a comeback.
So, it’s whatever works for you, it seems. Want to stay home more and do take out food? You got it. Still doing the going out thing but cautiously? Nice. Still like babysitting the grand kids? Not a problem, have a good time. There’s no one size fits all and that’s way okay.
Not going to lie, I will personally love the election to be done with, but I think everyone feels the same way. Overall I think we’re getting the hang of this thing as a race and that makes me pretty proud of all of us and the typical Nebraskans we are, we put our heads down and power through.
Just love this about us.