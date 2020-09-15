Students at the county’s three school systems will get free lunch perhaps through the end of the first semester thanks to a decision by the United States Department of Agriculture.
The USDA has extended several flexibilities of its school lunch program through as late as December 31, 2020.
In a statement issued Aug. 31, U.S. Ag Secretary Sonny Perdue said the flexibilities allow summer meal program operators to continue serving free meals to all children into the fall months.
Every school participating in the federal school lunch program, including Tekamah-Herman, Lyons-Decatur and Oakland-Craig, can provide free lunches to every student for as long as the federal funding remains.
Local school officials said Thursday the program is being made retroactive to Sept. 1. That means any school meals charged between Sept. 1 and last week will be credited to the student’s account.
USDA’s Food and Nutrition Service is extending a suite of nationwide waivers for the Summer Food Service Program and Seamless Summer Option through the end of 2020, or until available funding runs out.
The waivers include allowing SFSP and SSO meals to be served in all areas and at no cost; permitting meals to be served outside of the typically-required group settings and meal times; waiving meal pattern requirements as necessary; and allowing parents and guardians to pick-up meals for their children.
According to the USDA, the move will help ensure—no matter what the situation is on the ground—children have access to nutritious food as the country recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic. A department spokesman said USDA has been, and continues to be, committed to using the Congressionally appropriated funding that has been made available.
“During the COVID-19 pandemic, USDA has provided an unprecedented amount of flexibilities to help schools feed kids through the school meal programs, and today, we are also extending summer meal program flexibilities for as long as we can, legally and financially,” said Perdue. “We appreciate the incredible efforts by our school foodservice professionals year in and year out, but this year we have an unprecedented situation. This extension of summer program authority will employ summer program sponsors to ensure meals are reaching all children—whether they are learning in the classroom or virtually—so they are fed and ready to learn.”