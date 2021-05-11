Why do I do it? Why do I rip or clip articles from various publications and then put them in a pile?
I have multiple piles in my house. One is on the kitchen island next to our phone. Another is atop a living room bookcase. The coffee table houses another. Our office is graced with not just piles, but in one area, piles have merged. I think mound would be more a more accurate description than merely piles.
Guess I think I’ll try that recipe, write that letter or visit the place showcased in the article. I rarely do.
Old piles, when disturbed, make my eyes itch. So, you’d think I’d learn to clip, then file. Oh no, I clip and pile.
I’ve read about people who successfully purge, declutter, or downsize. One method is from Marie Kondo, who says to actually hold an object and ask, “does this spark joy?” If it doesn’t, get rid of it, but only after thanking it for its service. I have found this helpful with objects, but find that paper items are harder for me.
Another method says to set a timer and work for a selected time of 5 to 10 minutes.
I did that for a while. Then, I got bored with that.
I’ve done the method of tackling one drawer or cabinet at a time. While it is nice to open up a cabinet door and not have items tumble out, these methods have ceased to interest me.
My new method is to toss or file at least 10 items a day, typically paper. Not terribly ambitious, but as I write “10 to go” on my list of things to do, I get such satisfaction of being able to cross off that task. I have noticed that several piles are getting shorter. This last week, two piles shrunk so much, I removed my much thinner kitchen pile to take residence with the also reduced pile next to my keyboard. It’s not just Wall Street who can claim to do mergers.
“Ten a day to keep the piles at bay.” Maybe that should be my new mantra.
Love livin’ in Craig.